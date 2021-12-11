Salman Khan rocks Riyadh on his Da-Bangg tour, revisits songs from Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Koun. Watch

Salman Khan on Friday performed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as a part of his Da-Bangg tour along with other actors including Shilpa Shetty, Prabhu Deva, Aayush Sharma and Saiee Manjrekar.

Salman and his troupe’s power-packed performance saw a sea of fans attending the concert, making it a huge success.

Photos from #BlvdRuhCity page of the unbelievable audience gathering for megastar #SalmanKhan‘s show in Riyadh at the Blvd! Let us talk about success here to its highest point👌🕺#SalmanKhanInSaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/CLZgvPSw9s — Ghada Makhoul (@Ghada_Makhoul) December 10, 2021

Videos from Salman’s concert are being circulated online as fans show their love for the superstar. A few videos on Twitter have him dancing on a mash-up of some of his most famous songs from Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Koun Hai, and more.

Many fans who attended the show were seen enthusiastically cheering for the Dabbang actor as he entered the venue.

Ek baar jo maine commitment…@BeingSalmanKhan enters the arena and just look at the crowd…. #DabanggReloadedRiyadhHungama pic.twitter.com/OfjruW6rvt — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) December 11, 2021

Salman, Shilpa Shetty amd Maniesh Paul were seen giving an electrifying performance on songs from “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi”, and “Munni Badnaam Hui.”

Before the show, Salman addressed the media in Riyadh along with Shilpa Shetty and others. Here, Shilpa Shetty shared, “I started my career in show business with Salman, and today I am doing my first live show after nine years. I am so happy to be a part of Riyadh season, it really is like homecoming for me.”

Soon after wrapping up the promotions for Antim, Salman left for the Da-Bangg tour. Jacqueline Fernandez too was supposed to perform at the concert, but she was stopped from leaving India by immigration officials at the international airport in Mumbai.

On the work front, Salman’s Antim: The Final Truth, also starring his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, released on November 26. He will be now seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif.