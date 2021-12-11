scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 11, 2021
Salman Khan rocks Riyadh on his Da-Bangg tour, revisits songs from Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Koun. Watch

Salman Khan's star-studded Da-Bangg tour in Riyadh featured stars like Shilpa Shetty, Saiee Manjrekar, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Kamal Khan, Guru Randhawa and Aayush Sharma.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
December 11, 2021 12:46:00 pm
salman-da bangg tourSalman Khan performed at the Da-bangg show in Riyadh on December 10. (Photo: Faridoon Shahryar/Twitter)

Salman Khan on Friday performed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as a part of his Da-Bangg tour along with other actors including Shilpa Shetty, Prabhu Deva, Aayush Sharma and Saiee Manjrekar.

Salman and his troupe’s power-packed performance saw a sea of fans attending the concert, making it a huge success.

Videos from Salman’s concert are being circulated online as fans show their love for the superstar. A few videos on Twitter have him dancing on a mash-up of some of his most famous songs from Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Koun Hai, and more.

Many fans who attended the show were seen enthusiastically cheering for the Dabbang actor as he entered the venue.

Salman, Shilpa Shetty amd Maniesh Paul were seen giving an electrifying performance on songs from “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi”, and “Munni Badnaam Hui.”

Before the show, Salman addressed the media in Riyadh along with Shilpa Shetty and others. Here, Shilpa Shetty shared, “I started my career in show business with Salman, and today I am doing my first live show after nine years. I am so happy to be a part of Riyadh season, it really is like homecoming for me.”

Soon after wrapping up the promotions for Antim, Salman left for the Da-Bangg tour. Jacqueline Fernandez too was supposed to perform at the concert, but she was stopped from leaving India by immigration officials at the international airport in Mumbai.

On the work front, Salman’s Antim: The Final Truth, also starring his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, released on November 26. He will be now seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif.

