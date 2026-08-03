Salman Khan revisits his jail time on Alliance: ’50 to 70 people used to share one bathroom’

Ever since Salman Khan was spotted on the sets of Alliance, fans have been waiting to see him on the show. Cashing in on the anticipation, the makers of Alliance have been sharing a few glimpses of his meeting with Sohail Khanin the recent episodes. Finally, Salman Khan entered the Alliance headquarters towards the end of today’s episode. As he appeared on the show, he told everyone, “Don’t worry, I am not here to host.” In the promo of the upcoming episode, Salman Khan will be dropping some truth bombs about Sohail Khan’s relationship with Seema Sajdeh. Salman will also be seen talking about his jail term on the show.
Salman Khan revisits his jail term on Alliance
Actor Salman Khan recently appeared on Alliance to meet his younger brother Sohail Khan. As he entered the show, he met with other contestants and pulled up Bali for age-shaming other contestants. He even told Mini Mathur, “Now I understand why Kabir is so scared of you.” In the promo, Salman Khan also revisited his jail term and shared, “Years ago when I went to jail, we had bars in front of us. It was such a small area; 50 to 70 people used to share one bathroom. It was an Indian-style commode; there would be lizards in there sometimes. It used to be filled to the brink.”
The actor has been in the jail four times in the black buck and chinkara poaching case. In 1998, the actor was in custody for 3 days; in 2006, he was in jail for six days; in 2007, he served a sentence for six days, and in 2018 he was in custody for two days.
While more details from Salman Khan’s time on Alliance will unfold in the upcoming episode, in another promo on Sunday, Salman Khan was seen taking a playful dig at Riteish Deshmukh, where he said his job was in danger. This left fans wondering if all was not well between the Bigg Boss Hindi and Bigg Boss Marathi hosts.
Sohail Khan’s emotional meltdown on Alliance
Sohail Khan has been having a tough time on Alliance ever since his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh was evicted. Recently on the show, as the contestants formed Alliances for the finale week, many were reluctant to take Sohail with them. This left the senior actor demotivated, while he was low, Arslan Goni constantly kept talking to him about focusing on the game. At one point, Sohail got irritated with his constant poking and said, “One eventually gets the point, but if you constantly keep nagging like a woodpecker, there is no meaning to it.”
His frustration and anger reached a point where Sohail collected his belongings and went to the storeroom. Looking into the camera, he said, “If anyone is behind this door, please move away in 30 seconds because I am going to kick open this door.” He then kicked the door thrice, eventually breaking it. Later, Sohail was taken out of the headquarters for a few hours.
While he was gone, Kushal Tandon and others blamed Arslan for pushing Sohail to a point where he decided to leave the show. When Sohail returned and Arslan apologized to him, the senior actor confronted Arslan and asked, “When we came in first, you told me Seema was voting for you from the third day, and then you started to plan on evicting her; she herself told me this.” Arslan denied these rumors and apologized to Sohail.
Soon after this, Salman Khan entered the show. Prime Video’s Alliance is going to have its grand finale on 7th August. Aly Goni has become the first finalist on the show, and reportedly, Mini Mathur and Niti Taylor will join him in the top 3.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More