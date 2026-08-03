Salman Khan revisits his jail time on Alliance: ’50 to 70 people used to share one bathroom’

Ever since Salman Khan was spotted on the sets of Alliance, fans have been waiting to see him on the show. Cashing in on the anticipation, the makers of Alliance have been sharing a few glimpses of his meeting with Sohail Khan in the recent episodes. Finally, Salman Khan entered the Alliance headquarters towards the end of today’s episode. As he appeared on the show, he told everyone, “Don’t worry, I am not here to host.” In the promo of the upcoming episode, Salman Khan will be dropping some truth bombs about Sohail Khan’s relationship with Seema Sajdeh. Salman will also be seen talking about his jail term on the show.

Salman Khan revisits his jail term on Alliance

Actor Salman Khan recently appeared on Alliance to meet his younger brother Sohail Khan. As he entered the show, he met with other contestants and pulled up Bali for age-shaming other contestants. He even told Mini Mathur, “Now I understand why Kabir is so scared of you.” In the promo, Salman Khan also revisited his jail term and shared, “Years ago when I went to jail, we had bars in front of us. It was such a small area; 50 to 70 people used to share one bathroom. It was an Indian-style commode; there would be lizards in there sometimes. It used to be filled to the brink.”

Also Read: ‘Riteish Deshmukh’s job is in danger’: Salman Khan makes playful dig on Alliance

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The actor has been in the jail four times in the black buck and chinkara poaching case. In 1998, the actor was in custody for 3 days; in 2006, he was in jail for six days; in 2007, he served a sentence for six days, and in 2018 he was in custody for two days.

While more details from Salman Khan’s time on Alliance will unfold in the upcoming episode, in another promo on Sunday, Salman Khan was seen taking a playful dig at Riteish Deshmukh, where he said his job was in danger. This left fans wondering if all was not well between the Bigg Boss Hindi and Bigg Boss Marathi hosts.

Sohail Khan’s emotional meltdown on Alliance

Sohail Khan has been having a tough time on Alliance ever since his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh was evicted. Recently on the show, as the contestants formed Alliances for the finale week, many were reluctant to take Sohail with them. This left the senior actor demotivated, while he was low, Arslan Goni constantly kept talking to him about focusing on the game. At one point, Sohail got irritated with his constant poking and said, “One eventually gets the point, but if you constantly keep nagging like a woodpecker, there is no meaning to it.”

His frustration and anger reached a point where Sohail collected his belongings and went to the storeroom. Looking into the camera, he said, “If anyone is behind this door, please move away in 30 seconds because I am going to kick open this door.” He then kicked the door thrice, eventually breaking it. Later, Sohail was taken out of the headquarters for a few hours.

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While he was gone, Kushal Tandon and others blamed Arslan for pushing Sohail to a point where he decided to leave the show. When Sohail returned and Arslan apologized to him, the senior actor confronted Arslan and asked, “When we came in first, you told me Seema was voting for you from the third day, and then you started to plan on evicting her; she herself told me this.” Arslan denied these rumors and apologized to Sohail.

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Soon after this, Salman Khan entered the show. Prime Video’s Alliance is going to have its grand finale on 7th August. Aly Goni has become the first finalist on the show, and reportedly, Mini Mathur and Niti Taylor will join him in the top 3.