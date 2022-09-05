Salman Khan reveals title of his next Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with an announcement video, fans say ‘Bhai is back’

Swag, mass and Salman Khan. The announcement teaser of the superstar’s latest Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was launched on Monday, which unveiled the film’s official title logo.

The teaser of the action entertainer introduces Salman’s character from the film. The one-minute clip begins with the superstar riding a Cruiser motorcycle against the picturesque backdrop of the Ladakh valley and moves to Khan walking in slow-motion–with his trademark sunglasses, iconic bracelet– accompanied by a rousing background score, as his shoulder-length hair blow in the breeze.

The superstar was recently in Ladakh for a schedule of the film, where the announcement video was shot. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and Venkatesh. The film is directed by Farhad Samji.

On August 26, when Salman Khan completed 34 years in Hindi cinema, the superstar had revealed the first official look from the film. Khan had thanked his for their continued love and posted a heartfelt note for them.

“34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now…My life’s journey began from nowhere, made up of 2 words, now and here. Thank u for being with me then which was now, and thank you for being with me now, Really appreciate it, Salman Khan,” the note had read.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is produced by Salman Khan Films and is slated to release in the End of 2022. The film will be Khan’s first release of the year. He was last seen in Antim. Salman’s last few films have been lacklustre at the box office and a lot is riding on the film.