Salman Khan reveals Tiger 3’s main song will be shot in Turkish city Cappadocia, watch

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are having a great time in Turkey as they shoot for Tiger 3. The actors met Turkey’s Tourism minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy on Friday evening where they also interacted with the media present at the venue.

Salman and Katrina spoke about how they are having the best time shooting for their upcoming actioner in the country. Katrina said, “Turkey is just one of my favourite places to come to. It is an absolutely lovely place. The people are so kind and warm. The hospitality, food, and sight has such incredible energy.” Salman also recalled that it is his second visit to the country.

Yeni projeleri için ülkemizde bulunan Bollywood’un ünlü oyuncuları Salman Khan ve Katrina Kaif ile bir araya geldik. Türkiye çok sayıda uluslararası sinema projesine ev sahipliği yapmaya devam edecek. pic.twitter.com/5khIHGt3gY — Mehmet Nuri Ersoy (@MehmetNuriErsoy) September 3, 2021

Katrina also spoke about her favourite Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul, which Salman said his mother also follows. Salman revealed Katrina loves the lead actor of the series. Dirilis: Ertugrul is about the Turkish warrior Ertugrul from the 13th century, one of the most famous warriors of his time and also the father of Osman (the founder of the Ottoman Empire).

🇹🇷🇮🇳🎬 As mentioned by the Minister of Culture & Tourism H.E. @MehmetNuriErsoy: “Cappadocia is the most – most charming face of Turkey 🤩” We can’t wait to host the two superstars of Bollywood here in Cappadocia 🧿@BeingSalmanKhan @KatrinaKaifFB @TCKulturTurizm #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/Uni7e7LFMX — Yakup Dinler (@YakupDinler) September 3, 2021

As the conversation continued, Ersoy invited the actors to the country to spend their vacations. In response to Ersoy, Salman said that next four days, he is going to explore Istanbul while Katrina will be moving to Antalya and Cappadocia for the film’s shoot.

“We are filming a song there. Like how we shot for ‘Swag Se Swagat’, the main song will be filmed here. I hope it is as successful as the last one. It will come at the end of the film,” Salman revealed.

Earlier, a source close to the team of Tiger 3 informed that the film is going to be action-packed. Katrina and Salman, along with the other cast and crew, will shoot for the film in Turkey and then move to Austria. “Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma didn’t want to compromise on the scale of the film despite the pandemic and they have planned Tiger 3 to be a visually spectacular theatrical experience. Thus, this schedule will add a lot to the film’s visual extravaganza and some never seen before action sequences will be filmed,” the source revealed.

Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi, who is playing the villain. Tiger 3 is the third film in the action-drama franchise. The first film of the franchise titled Ek Tha Tiger (2012) was helmed by Kabir Khan, while the second film Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The third installment is being directed by Maneesh Sharma.