Salman Khan reveals the plot of Dabangg 3, and we are excited

Salman Khan reveals Arbaaz Khan will not direct Dabangg 3.

Salman Khan fans have loved him in the previous parts of the Dabangg series. And as we know that he is all set of Dabangg 3, the actor himself leaked a few details about the part three, and has certainly raised the excitement.

Salman Khan in an interview to DNA revealed the plot of Dabangg 3 and also said when he is planning to start shooting for the same, and also about a few other projects of his. The actor’s dates are blocked for the next two years. After Tubelight, we will get to see Salman on screen with Christmas release, Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai where he will be co-starring with Katrina Kaif.

As per his current plans, he will start shooting for an untitled Remo D’Souza dance film first, followed by Bharat and Dabangg 3. “The script of Dabangg 3 is ready. It’s going to start during Bharat, which is Atul and Alvira’s (Agnihotri) film that Ali (Abbas Zafar) is directing. That starts after Remo’s film. Atul’s film requires some gaps. So between the schedules for Atul’s film, I will shoot for Dabangg 3,” Salman said.

The actor confirmed that unlike the other parts of the film, his brother Arbaaz Khan won’t be directing Dabangg 3.”He gets very hyper so we asked him to chill and take rest. He will produce the film this time,” said Salman Khan

He added about Dabangg 3’s plot and said, “The story starts with Dabangg 3 in the present and then it goes back to the past, and then comes back to the present day again. It will have a prequel portion, but only as a flashback.”

He further elaborated and he revealed, “So it’s Chulbul Pandey now and then — what has gone on in his life before part one and two. The flashback will show how Chulbul Pandey actually became Chulbul Pandey. The remaining part will be about what he’s up to now.”

Well all these details have made us all excited for Dabangg 3!

