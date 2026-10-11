‘Education bhi zaruri hai’: Salman Khan reveals surprise reason behind YouTube channel launch

Apart from acting in films and hosting Bigg Boss, Salman Khan has now ventured into YouTube. The actor officially launched his YouTube channel on Friday, October 9. On Saturday, Salman took to Instagram to reveal that his YouTube channel would focus on educating children.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman Khan shared a black-and-white picture of himself. Along with the photo, he wrote in the caption, “Thank u for watching my YouTube Channel, I understand that the content is not for u yet but u also get it that it’s for your little ones.”

The actor further continued, “Let’s see how this pans out, thodi si masti ke saath pyaar aur family ke saath education bhi zaruri hai bacchon ke liye. Haina? (It’s important to educate children along with the love and fun with their families).”

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In the first video on his YouTube channel, Salman Khan appears as a teacher and student to teach children about different body parts and manners.

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Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the movie is currently in the post-production stage. The film was earlier scheduled to hit theatres in April this year, but was postponed.