Salman Khan reveals he has lost 16 kg after viral video sparked health concerns

Salman Khan has addressed speculation about his health, revealing that he has shed 16 kg after a recent viral video left fans worried about his appearance.

Actor Salman Khan has finally responded to concerns surrounding his health after a recent viral video sparked widespread discussion online. The actor revealed that he has intentionally lost 16 kg, reassuring fans that his transformation is part of a planned fitness journey rather than a cause for concern.

The clarification came during a conversation with his brother, Sohail Khan, where Salman spoke candidly about his fitness goals.

During the conversation, Salman Khan told Sohail Khan that he had been working on his fitness and had lost weight. In response, Sohail showed off his abs and revealed that he had shed 12 kg. Salman then shared his own progress, saying, “I am down 16 kg,” confirming that his recent physical transformation is the result of a dedicated weight-loss journey.