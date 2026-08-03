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Salman Khan reveals he has lost 16 kg after viral video sparked health concerns
After a viral video triggered widespread concern over his health, Salman Khan has clarified that his physical transformation is intentional.
Actor Salman Khan has finally responded to concerns surrounding his health after a recent viral video sparked widespread discussion online. The actor revealed that he has intentionally lost 16 kg, reassuring fans that his transformation is part of a planned fitness journey rather than a cause for concern.
The clarification came during a conversation with his brother, Sohail Khan, where Salman spoke candidly about his fitness goals.
During the conversation, Salman Khan told Sohail Khan that he had been working on his fitness and had lost weight. In response, Sohail showed off his abs and revealed that he had shed 12 kg. Salman then shared his own progress, saying, “I am down 16 kg,” confirming that his recent physical transformation is the result of a dedicated weight-loss journey.
#SohailKhan showing his Six Pack abs to #SalmanKhan On #Alliance Show. Wahh Sohail bhai 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mbpUenv6HM
— MASS (@Freak4Salman) August 2, 2026
He added that he is continuing to work towards his target weight as he prepares for his upcoming professional commitments.
Salman Khan jokes about Riteish Deshmukh’s hosting stint
During the conversation on Alliance, Salman Khan also took a playful dig at his close friend Riteish Deshmukh, hinting that his hosting job on Lock Upp could be at risk. While the promo did not reveal the context behind the remark, it quickly caught fans’ attention.
At one point, Sohail Khan admitted, “I freaked out today,” referring to an emotional moment when he repeatedly kicked the storeroom door. Later, Salman asked the contestants, “Aap log Sohail ko stress de rahe ho kya?” before joking, “I think Riteish Deshmukh ki naukri khatre mein lag rahi hai (I think Riteish Deshmukh’s job is in danger).” The light-hearted comment left viewers curious about what unfolds in the full episode.
Salman Khan’s health concerns
Salman Khan’s revelation came days after his appearance at a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) event in Mumbai sparked concern among fans. Videos from the event quickly went viral, with many social media users commenting on the actor’s noticeably leaner appearance and expressing worries about his health. However, Salman’s latest statement has clarified that the transformation is intentional, with the actor revealing he has deliberately lost 16 kg as part of his fitness journey.
Known for his disciplined fitness regime, Salman has often transformed his physique for film roles over the years. Salman is the OG for many when it comes to fitness.
On the work front
Salman Khan continues to be busy with multiple projects and has been actively preparing for his upcoming films. Salman’s upcoming slate includes Maatrubhumi, tentatively slated for a late 2026 release, and the high-profile action entertainer SVC63, directed by Vamshi Paidipally.
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