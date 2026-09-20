Salman Khan reveals Bigg Boss 20 chest pain act was a prank on Qazi Touqeer
The latest Bigg Boss 20 episode took a startling turn when Salman suddenly clutched his chest in apparent pain before collapsing to the floor. While the incident left contestants and fans concerned, Salman soon revealed that it was all a prank.
The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 was packed with drama. Host Salman Khan had a lengthy discussion about trolling and the intense public scrutiny actors face. However, the episode took a startling turn when Salman suddenly clutched his chest in apparent pain before collapsing to the floor. While the incident left contestants and fans concerned, Salman soon revealed that it was all a prank.
Salman Khan plays a prank on Qazi Touqeer
Salman Khan orchestrated the chest pain act only to teach Qazi Touqeer a lesson. A source close to the show told SCREEN, “Inside the Bigg Boss house, Qazi Touqeer has been playing a secret game of his own. In an earlier episode, he told the housemates that he is unwell and even claimed to have multiple personality disorder. But when Bigg Boss called him into the in-house doctor’s room for a check-up, Qazi revealed that he is actually pulling a prank on the other contestants.”
The source further added, “He then walked out of the doctor’s room and told everyone that he has taken his medicine and is feeling better, continuing the prank. Now, the same idea has been turned back on Qazi. During Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan appeared to hold his chest and feel uneasy, leaving everyone wondering if something was wrong. But it was all part of a prank, seemingly designed to make Qazi realise that joking about someone’s health can have a very different impact when the tables are turned. So, all those worried seeing Salman’s moment, there’s no need to panic. It was simply a playful way of giving Qazi a taste of his own prank.”
Salman Khan clarifies chest pain prank on Bigg Boss 20
After the incident left contestants and viewers concerned about Salman Khan’s health, the superstar issued a clarification on Instagram. The Bigg Boss 20 host slammed the makers for cutting a misleading promo.
He wrote, “Nothing is wrong with my health by the grace of God. The Bigg Boss promo should not have been cut like the way it was cut. It totally beats the purpose and looks like I am doing the same thing that Qazi was doing in the house, the pain was only to show Qazi that wat he did was wrong because he used his health for entertainment specially when the 15 people in the house were not aware that he was acting and were getting worried for his health.Sorry about the way the promo was cut. Guess it’s the format that they use in promoting the shows, I apologise on their behalf.”
In another Instagram story, Salman informed that the promo was rectified.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More