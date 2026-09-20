Salman Khan reveals Bigg Boss 20 chest pain act was a prank on Qazi Touqeer

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 was packed with drama. Host Salman Khan had a lengthy discussion about trolling and the intense public scrutiny actors face. However, the episode took a startling turn when Salman suddenly clutched his chest in apparent pain before collapsing to the floor. While the incident left contestants and fans concerned, Salman soon revealed that it was all a prank.

Salman Khan plays a prank on Qazi Touqeer

Salman Khan orchestrated the chest pain act only to teach Qazi Touqeer a lesson. A source close to the show told SCREEN, “Inside the Bigg Boss house, Qazi Touqeer has been playing a secret game of his own. In an earlier episode, he told the housemates that he is unwell and even claimed to have multiple personality disorder. But when Bigg Boss called him into the in-house doctor’s room for a check-up, Qazi revealed that he is actually pulling a prank on the other contestants.”