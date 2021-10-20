When Salman Khan revealed his childhood crush is a grandmother now: ‘If I had married her, I would be a grandfather by now’

Actor Salman Khan’s relationships and marriage have always been the subject of much discussion, apart from cause for amusement of course. At the age of 55, the actor still doesn’t seem to be in any hurry to get married. During an episode in Bigg Boss 13, Salman revealed that even his childhood crush is a grandmother now.

In the video, featuring Ajay Devgn and Kajol who had appeared on the reality show to promote their film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Salman was asked if he ever liked a girl but did not tell her. He answered, “In childhood, thank god I didn’t tell her at that time. Her dog bit me too.” Ajay responded, “Tell her now, the husband will bite you.”

He also revealed that three of his friends were in relationships with her at different points in time. “I really liked her but out of fear of rejection I did not tell her. Three of my friends at some point of time had an affair with her. And, I got to know later that she actually liked me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S A R D A R (@salmanscombat)

Salman further added, “And around 15 years ago, I met her. Thank god, I didn’t tell her. The image of her in my mind changed. She had become a grandmother by then. She told me ‘My grandchildren are fans of yours. Just imagine, agar meri shaadi ho jati toh main grandfather hota (If would’ve gotten married, I would have been a grandfather).”

During an episode of Pinch, Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan revealed that his family was ‘exhausted’ waiting for Salman to get married.