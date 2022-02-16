Salman Khan resumes Tiger 3 shoot in Delhi, Katrina Kaif is enjoying ‘winter sun’

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif resumed the shooting of Tiger 3 in Delhi on Wednesday. This is also Katrina’s first work schedule after tying the knot with Vicky Kaushal in December 2021. Several photos and videos have surfaced on fan pages, giving us a sneak peek into the latest schedule of Tiger 3.

In a video, a dapper Salman, sporting a black t-shirt, a brown jacket and a pair of black denims, is seen exiting a building in style.

Katrina, meanwhile, enjoyed Delhi’s winter sun. She shared a vibrant click on Instagram wearing a striped top. She captioned the photo, “Winter sun ❄.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif kicked off the action franchise with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012. The second installment Tiger Zinda Hai was released in 2017. The movies, helmed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar, respectively, emerged as blockbusters.

The Tiger series features Salman as an Indian spy, while Katrina plays his Pakistani counterpart. Tiger films are known for their high octane action, lavish locations and the lead pair’s crackling chemistry.

Tiger 3 will also reportedly feature Emraan Hashmi, who will be seen as the main antagonist of the actioner.