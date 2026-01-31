Salman Khan responds to trolls criticising Battle of Galwan teaser: ‘People think this is a romantic look but I’m playing a soldier’

Salman Khan, who has had a rather lukewarm run at the box office over the past half-decade, is gearing up for a strong comeback with his upcoming war drama, Battle of Galwan, slated for release in April this year. The teaser for the film was unveiled last month on the superstar’s 60th birthday and was met with mixed reactions. While fans were excited, many took to social media to troll Salman, criticising him for not showing the vigour expected of a soldier in a war film. One still from the teaser, where Salman can be seen holding a log of wood while standing between the enemy and his troops, drew particular scrutiny.

Salman has now responded to the trolls in his own style. On X, a fan account shared a video of him on a Saturday morning, attending an ISPL event and chatting with former cricketer and commentator Mohammad Kaif. Kaif playfully asked Salman to replicate the same still from Battle of Galwan. Taking the opportunity to respond to the criticism, Salman can be seen striking the pose while saying:

“Ab kisi ko ye samajh mein aata hai ki ye romantic look hai, lekin Colonel hoon bhaiya. Aur ye Colonel ka look hai, jo ki samajhta hai ki apne team waloon ko, apne jawanon ko kaise hosla dena hai.” (Now some might think this is a romantic look, but I am a Colonel. And this is the look of a Colonel, who understands how to encourage his team, his soldiers.) He then let out a roar, in the manner of a typical soldier, adding: “Iss sabka koi matlab hai nahi, iss look ka koi matlab hai nahi. Toh aise hi chalta aaya hai aur aise hi chalta rahega, aap sabki dua se.” (None of this is required. It has always been this way and it will continue to be, with all your blessings.)

LATEST: Salman Khan Hits back at all the trolls regarding Battle of Galwan teaser! “Mai colonel hu movie me, Mujhe Calm rehna parega. Kuch log bs faltu ka troll karte. Mai chila bhi sakta hu, but suit ni karega” #SalmanKhan #BattleOfGalwan pic.twitter.com/MY1PY3LgeA — Being ADARSH⚡ (@IBeingAdarsh_) January 31, 2026

Recently, Salman attended the Red Sea Film Festival. During an interaction session, he candidly spoke about his acting abilities, admitting that he doesn’t consider himself a particularly skilled actor: “Acting has also left this generation. Toh mujhe nahi lagta ki main koi bahut hi kamaal ka actor hoon.” (Acting seems to have left this generation as well. So I don’t think I am a particularly great actor.) “You can catch me doing anything, but you can’t catch me acting. Voh hoti hi nahi mujhse. Jaisa feel hota hai, vaise karta hoon. Bas yahi hai.” (I can’t do it. I simply do what I feel in the moment. That’s all.)

He further added with honesty: “Kabhi-kabhi jab main rota hoon, mujhe lagta hai aap log mujh par hans dete ho.”

(Sometimes when I cry, I know you guys laugh at me.) A fan immediately reassured him, saying, “No, we cry with you.”