Salman Khan reportedly buys a Rs 1.5 crore bulletproof car, after alleged threats to his life. Watch video

Amid reported death threats, Bollywood star Salman Khan has amped up his security. After attaining an arms license, the actor has now reportedly gotten himself a bulletproof car. Salman and his security team arrived at the Mumbai airport on Monday evening in a bulletproof Land Cruiser.

As per car-selling website Carwale.com, Salman’s new car is a Toyota Land Cruiser which is priced at about 1.50 crore. While the car is out of production, it comes with ‘Toyota’s proven bullet-proof reliability’, as reported by the website. In a video shared by a number of paparazzi accounts, Salman is seen stepping out of the car, as his personal bodyguard Shera stands close to him. They are also accompanied by a couple of more security personnel. Dressed in a peach shirt and black denims, the actor made a stylish appearance. Fans appreciated both his ride and his swag in the comments section.

Apart from adjectives like “handsome”, “true hero”, “gorgeous”, many fans also commented about his “swag.” Another added, “Love you bhaijaan.” A social media user also lauded Salman’s active involvement in charity as they replied, “Alag level ka person h yaar ye.. seriously…he donated 25 cr in lockdown directly in.bank accounts ….i mean this is not the only example ..many more are there …..”

Salman Khan met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar last month following which he received the arms license. He had applied for self-protection following threat letters that he had received recently.

The actor and his father Salim Khan had received a death threat in June, just days after singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead near Punjab on May 29. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is allegedly the mastermind behind the killing of Moosewala, had issued a threat to Salman Khan. He had been on Bishnoi’s radar ever since the actor’s alleged involvement in the blackbuck poaching case of 1998.