scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Salman Khan remembers Tere Naam director Satish Kaushik: ‘Shall always remember him for the man he was’

Salman Khan worked with director Satish Kaushik in films like Tere Naam and Kyon Ki. The actor produced his last directorial Kaagaz.

salman khan, satish kaushikSalman Khan in a still from Satish Kaushik's Tere Naam.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Thursday mourned the demise of actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik. Satish and Salman worked together on the former’s 2003 directorial Tere Naam.

Salman shared on Twitter, “Always loved, cared and respected him and shall always remember him for the man that he was. May his soul rest in peace and strength to family and loved ones. .. #RIP Satish Ji. (sic)”

Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 in Gurugram on Wednesday. He was also known for directing films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, among others.

Also Read |liveActor Satish Kaushik death and funeral Live Updates: Actor’s manager recounts his last moments; post-mortem suggests cardiac arrest as cause of death

Tere Naam was quite popular at the time. But in an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Satish had shared that he was aware of the film glorifying a problematic message. Tere Naam had Salman Khan playing Radhe who stalks a woman named Nirjara, played by Bhumika Chawla, and claims to be in love with her. “The guy is trying to tell the girl that he loves her, yet he is not ready to take no from her. That’s definitely not good. But if you notice, that’s the culture in small cities even today, where a guy ends up running after a girl… As a filmmaker, your responsibility, whether you want to show such a love story or not, is a different issue all together. One would definitely want to avoid that (today). You can’t fall in love with someone who’s said no to you. But that’s what passion was all about then, where you won’t take no from a person,” he had said. He even called Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh an “adapted copy” of Tere Naam.

Also Read
Neena-Gupta-Satish-Kaushik
When Satish Kaushik offered to marry pregnant Neena Gupta and pass Masaba...
ranbir kapoor alia bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor doesn't want daughter Raha to have Alia Bhatt's personality...
govinda
When Govinda's fan worked at his home as house help, was caught by his wi...
Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor
'She thought I was doing heroin': Ranbir Kapoor recalls mother Neetu's 'd...

Salman and Satish also worked together in the 2005 film Kyon Ki, which also starred Kareena Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. His last directorial Kaagaz, which starred Pankaj Tripathi, was produced by Salman Khan Films.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-03-2023 at 14:44 IST
Next Story

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta’s annual pay rises 13.2% in 2022

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

RIP Satish Kaushik
RIP Satish Kaushik: Celebrating his life and career, in photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close