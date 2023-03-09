Salman Khan remembers Tere Naam director Satish Kaushik: ‘Shall always remember him for the man he was’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Thursday mourned the demise of actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik. Satish and Salman worked together on the former’s 2003 directorial Tere Naam.

Salman shared on Twitter, “Always loved, cared and respected him and shall always remember him for the man that he was. May his soul rest in peace and strength to family and loved ones. .. #RIP Satish Ji. (sic)”

Always loved cared n respected him n shall alway remember him for the man that he was . May his soul rest in peace n strength to family n loved ones. .. #RIP Satish Ji — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 9, 2023

Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 in Gurugram on Wednesday. He was also known for directing films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, among others.

Tere Naam was quite popular at the time. But in an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Satish had shared that he was aware of the film glorifying a problematic message. Tere Naam had Salman Khan playing Radhe who stalks a woman named Nirjara, played by Bhumika Chawla, and claims to be in love with her. “The guy is trying to tell the girl that he loves her, yet he is not ready to take no from her. That’s definitely not good. But if you notice, that’s the culture in small cities even today, where a guy ends up running after a girl… As a filmmaker, your responsibility, whether you want to show such a love story or not, is a different issue all together. One would definitely want to avoid that (today). You can’t fall in love with someone who’s said no to you. But that’s what passion was all about then, where you won’t take no from a person,” he had said. He even called Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh an “adapted copy” of Tere Naam.

Salman and Satish also worked together in the 2005 film Kyon Ki, which also starred Kareena Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. His last directorial Kaagaz, which starred Pankaj Tripathi, was produced by Salman Khan Films.