Salman Khan recreates ‘Saathiya Yeh Tune Kya Kiya’ with boxer Nikhat Zareen, makes her ‘dreams come true’

Salman Khan loves interacting with his fans, and recently, the superstar met a special admirer, the Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen. The two danced together to one of his most popular songs. ‘Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya’, from Love (1991) also starring Revathi. Nikhat took to her social media platforms to share the dance video.

Along with the video, Nikhat also expressed her love for the actor and shared that her dream of meeting Salman has now come true. She wrote, “Finallyyyyy intezar khatam hua @BeingSalmanKhan #fanmoment #dreamcometrue #salmankhan.”

Nikhat’s video received a lot of love from her fans, colleagues and followers. Wrestler Sangram Singh, Payal Rohatgi’s husband, wrote, “Haha so cute. God bless both of you ❤️🤗.” One of Salman’s fan clubs wrote, “Hamara intezar abhi baki hai 😢.” Some fans also wondered if Salman’s shirt is stained in the video and appreciated his simplicity, as they wrote, ‘Has Salman bhai dropped something on his shirt, it looks stained? Some other celeb would change their clothes before appearing in front of the camera!”

Nikhat Zareen is an Indian boxer who’s has made the country proud by winning a gold medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and at the 2011 AIBA Women’s Youth and Junior World Boxing Championships held in Antalya. She also won a gold medal at the 2022 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships and became the fifth Indian woman to win a gold medal at the IBA World Boxing Championships

Salman has several films in the pipeline, including Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3. He is also expected to make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan, while SRK will reportedly appear in Tiger 3.