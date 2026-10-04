‘Everyone was thrashing me’: Salman Khan recalls how Dus Ka Dum saved him from career downfall

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss Season 20, host Salman Khan recalled how he had almost turned down the 2008 television game show Dus Ka Dum as he was going through a difficult phase at the time. However, his father, writer Salim Khan advised him to take up the show. Salman also spoke about how Amitabh Bachchan found a new level of popularity through Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

Advising the housemates to be their true selves inside the Bigg Boss house, Salman said, “I want to give you an example from my own life. I did Maine Pyaar Kiya and many other films, and then I came on TV after I got a show. And at that time, there was a lot of negativity about me everywhere – from court cases, relationship, to my films.”