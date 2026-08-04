Salman Khan recalls days in jail, suviving on dal: ‘Wished my stay got extended 4-5 days’

Salman Khan made a surprise visit to the Alliance headquarters to meet his brother Sohail Khan during the reality show’s finale week. What began as a conversation about Sohail’s dramatic physical transformation soon turned into a recollection of Salman’s own time in jail, with the superstar opening up about prison life, workouts and the harsh living conditions he experienced.

During the interaction, Salman noticed Sohail’s leaner physique and asked about his fitness journey. Sohail revealed that he had lost 12 kg during the show and proudly showed off his abs. Salman then shared that he, too, had undergone a major transformation. “I am down 16 kg.”

The conversation prompted Salman Khan to recall how he had lost weight while serving time in jail.

‘I almost wished my stay got extended’

Recalling his time behind bars, Salman said he would often have to leave jail to attend court hearings for his bail applications. Since he believed his bail pleas would be rejected, he would wonder why he had to keep going back and forth between jail and court.

Salman Khan said, “When I was in jail, I had to keep going to court for bail hearings. I knew my bail application would be rejected, so I used to think, ‘Why should I even step out? Why come back again?’ Then one day it seemed like I was finally getting released. But when I was actually leaving, I genuinely felt bad. There, I used to work out every day. I survived on water and whatever dal was served, and I became so ripped that I even thought, ‘If only my stay had been extended by another four or five days.’ Someone there even told me, ‘Brother, don’t go.’ I laughed and said, ‘What do you mean don’t go?'”

Salman also described the conditions inside the prison, saying they were far from comfortable.

“Years ago when I went to jail, we had bars in front of us. It was such a small area. 50 to 70 people used to share one bathroom. It was an Indian-style commode. Sometimes there would be lizards inside. It used to be filled to the brim.”

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Salman Khan’s time in jail

Salman Khan’s remarks refer to the time he spent in custody in connection with the 1998 blackbuck and chinkara poaching cases. Over the years, the actor has been jailed four times in connection with the cases—spending three days in custody in 1998, six days in 2006, another six days in 2007, and two days in 2018 before being granted bail.

Alliance heads towards its grand finale

Salman Khan’s appearance came during the finale week of Amazon Prime Video’s reality show Alliance, where Sohail Khan is among the contestants. The actor visited the headquarters to encourage his younger brother after an emotional stretch on the show, which also featured Sohail’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh.

The grand finale of Alliance is scheduled to stream on August 7. Aly Goni has already secured a place in the finale, while reports suggest Mini Mathur and Niti Taylor are also among the top contenders.