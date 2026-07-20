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Salman Khan reacts to concern about his health with cryptic post: ‘Aap ki tabiyat kaisi hai ?’
After his recent public appearance sparked concern over his noticeably lean physique, Salman Khan broke his silence with a playful social media post, leaving fans intrigued.
Salman Khan and his unfiltered Instagram posts have become the latest talking point among fans. The superstar has been using social media to subtly respond to the buzz surrounding his personal and professional life. Most recently, after conversations about his health gained traction online, Salman appeared to react in his signature understated style.
Just a day after his appearance at a public event sparked concern among fans over his noticeably slimmer physique, the actor took to Instagram to share a fresh set of photographs. While he did not directly address the speculation, his post was widely seen as a light-hearted response to the ongoing chatter, once again proving that Salman prefers letting his social media posts do the talking.
Instead of directly addressing the speculation, Salman captioned the post, “Aap logon ki tabiyat kaisi hai? (“How is everyone’s health?”), a remark that many fans interpreted as a humorous response to those worried about him.
The fresh pictures show the actor looking relaxed and confident as he poses for the camera. Soon after Salman shared the post, many flooded the comments section with messages of love and relief.
See Salman Khan’s latest photos here:
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A fan reacted by saying, “@beingsalmankhan Agar aap theek hain toh hum sab bhi theek hai sir. Aap kaise hain yeh batayen 😍😍,” while another user added, “Haterzz ko jalane mei jo maza hai wo aur ksii me ni…waah Dil khush krdita🤠 .Alhamdulillah 👍🏻 Stay fit nd God bless u 😇 @beingsalmankhan 🔥.”
The speculation began after videos from a recent public appearance surfaced online, where several social media users remarked that the 60-year-old star appeared noticeably leaner than usual. While the visuals triggered rumours about his health, Salman or his team had not issued any official clarification before his latest Instagram update.
Professionally, Salman is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Although fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on the project, the actor recently dodged questions about its release date during a media interaction.
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