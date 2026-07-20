Salman Khan reacts to concern about his health with cryptic post: ‘Aap ki tabiyat kaisi hai ?’

Salman Khan and his unfiltered Instagram posts have become the latest talking point among fans. The superstar has been using social media to subtly respond to the buzz surrounding his personal and professional life. Most recently, after conversations about his health gained traction online, Salman appeared to react in his signature understated style.

Just a day after his appearance at a public event sparked concern among fans over his noticeably slimmer physique, the actor took to Instagram to share a fresh set of photographs. While he did not directly address the speculation, his post was widely seen as a light-hearted response to the ongoing chatter, once again proving that Salman prefers letting his social media posts do the talking.