Salman Khan reacts as troll calls his home ‘den of vice’, says actor should stop behaving like god

Arbaaz Khan has returned with a new season of his talk show, Pinch, where celebrities laugh, and also react to mean tweets. On Wednesday, he shared the promo for the show, which featured Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Farah Khan and others.

The video begins with Arbaaz Khan reading out a comment about Salman Khan, “Janta ka bhagwan mat bano (Don’t try to play god for the audience).” Salman replied, “Sahi baat hai, ek hi bhagwan hai, aur woh main nahi hoon (Absolutely. There is only one God and it is not me).”

Salman then replied to a troll who commented on his home being aiyyashi ka adda (den of vice), “Inhone mere post ke andar aisa kya dekh liya, jo ki humara ghar hai, unko aiyashi ka adda kaise lag raha hai (What did they see in my post that my house looks like a den of vice to them)?” he asked.

On the other hand, Ananya read a comment where she was told that she should be named ‘fake’ Panday. Kiara Advani received unflattering comments about her acting, and Farah Khan brought up the topic of nepotism. “Aap bolte ho nepotism and all that but dekhni toh aapko Shah Rukh Khan ke daughter ki photo hai. Ya Kareena ke bete ki photo (You complain about nepotism but you want to see only Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter’s photos or Kareena Kapoor’s son’s picture),” she said. Farah Khan also added that she is terrified of even saying hello on social media, as people start abusing her.

In a statement, Arbaaz said that the second season of Pinch is ‘bigger and bolder’, “The love people have shown for season 1 was overwhelming. While the essence of the show remains the same, Season 2 shall witness different superstars with different points of view. It’s been such a wholesome experience in totality, delving into such interesting aspects of an actor’s personal and professional life.” The show will premiere on July 21.