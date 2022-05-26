scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Salman Khan rated himself ‘3 out of ten’ for acting after Maine Pyar Kiya: ‘I was just okay, the audience overreacted…’

Salman Khan had shared in an interview that he found himself 'just okay' in Maine Pyar Kiya.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 26, 2022 5:24:25 pm
maine pyar kiaSalman Khan and Bhagyashree played the lead in Maine Pyaar Kiya. (Photo: Express Archive)

Salman Khan made his debut in Hindi movies with Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, but it was with Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya that Salman became a household name. He was a teenage heartthrob at the time but the adulation did not make Salman an arrogant actor. In one of his interviews from the time, Salman gave himself an honest score on his acting and said that the audience “completely overreacted” to his performance.

In a 1990 interview with Filmfare, Salman said that he was “just okay” in his debut film. “The audiences completely overreacted to my performance. I was just okay, I’d give myself three on ten for my acting,” he said.

He also said that even though he gave his best in his debut film, he is not sure what he can offer more. He shared, “I gave Maine Pyar Kiya my best and I don’t know what more I can offer. I can promise honesty and sincerity in my work. I’m already saying ‘Please don’t pin your hopes too high’.”

Salman acknowledged in the same interview that he knew he was not a great actor and needed a good team to support him. He said, “I have been very careful in choosing films and that’s how it’s always going to be with me. I know I’m not a great actor, I need a good script, a good director and several good characters to support me.” He added that he can’t manage too many films at the same time. “I know I can’t cope with too many films. I can’t go to the set ask for my lines, say them, and rush off. I need time to work things out. I improve only with practice,” he said.

Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

