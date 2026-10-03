Salman Khan salutes Smit Machchhar after flydubai mid-air scare: ‘Kamaal kar diya pilot ji’

Days after Indian flydubai captain Smit Machchhar helped avert a potential mid-air disaster after being attacked by his co-pilot, several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Rashmika Mandanna and Ananya Panday, have praised the pilot for his courage and presence of mind. Machchhar was reportedly stabbed by his co-pilot during flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30. The aircraft, carrying 174 people, went into a sharp descent after the confrontation.

Despite suffering serious injuries, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to intervene. Two off-duty flydubai pilots on board subsequently helped take control of the aircraft, which was diverted and safely landed in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Taking to X, Salman Khan wrote: “Kamaal kar diya pilot ji, hum sab aap ko salute karte hain. Will be a pleasure to fly with u.. Well done bro.. Capt #SmitMachchhar.”

Kamaal kar diya pilot ji, hum sab aap ko salute karte hain will be a pleasure to fly with u.. Well done bro.. Capt #SmitMachchhar — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 2, 2026

Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram Stories and wrote: “A salute from the heart to Captain Smit Machchhar. In a moment of unimaginable fear, you found the strength to stand for so many lives. Praying for your healing and recovery.”

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Sanjay Dutt Instagram Story. Sanjay Dutt Instagram Story.

Rashmika Mandanna also shared a note for Machchhar. Sharing his picture on her Instagram Story, the actress wrote: “What courage. To be fighting for your own life and still thinking about the lives of everyone around you. I don’t even have the words. Wishing you strength and a very speedy recovery Captain Smit. We are so proud of you.”

Ranveer Singh Instagram Story. Ranveer Singh Instagram Story.

Ananya Panday too shared his picture and wrote: “A true hero. Jai Hind.” Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh wrote: “Captain Courageous” on his Instagram Story, praising the Indian pilot.

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What turned Smit Machchhar into a hero?

The incident began during what was reportedly a routine flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. According to reports, Machchhar was attacked and stabbed inside the cockpit by his co-pilot, who was identified by Israeli officials as an Omani national. The co-pilot allegedly attempted to take control of the aircraft, prompting the plane to enter a steep descent. The exact motive behind the attack remains under investigation.

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Despite being severely injured, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door. His actions allowed passengers and crew members to enter the cockpit and overpower the attacker. Two off-duty pilots who were travelling on the flight then helped take control of the aircraft before it was diverted to Tabuk for an emergency landing.

The aircraft had suffered a dramatic loss of altitude during the ordeal. Flight-tracking data showed it dropping thousands of feet in a matter of seconds. Reuters reported that the aircraft plunged by nearly 14,000 feet in under 30 seconds.

Passenger Yaniv Hayoun later said that he rushed into the cockpit after Machchhar managed to open the door despite his injuries. He and other passengers helped restrain the alleged attacker, while two off-duty pilots on board stepped in to stabilise the aircraft and safely land it. Hayoun also claimed that he pulled the controls backwards to help prevent the plane from continuing its descent, crediting his knowledge of aviation from watching Air Crash Investigation.

Machchhar has since been recovering in a hospital in Abu Dhabi. In his first public account of the incident, during a video call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he recalled realising that the aircraft was going down while he was lying injured on the cockpit floor. He said he knew he had to open the door so that others could enter and help.

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The captain, who has 17 years of aviation experience, has since been widely praised for his actions during the crisis.