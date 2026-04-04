NMACC completes three years: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, AR Rahman and others attend celebration, watch videos

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) completed its three years on Friday. From Ranveer Singh to Javed Akhtar, several Bollywood stars attended the celebrations in Mumbai.

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At the third anniversary of NMACC, Nita Ambani highlighted the cultural significance of the number 3 through examples of goddesses and sacred rivers.

“Today, Neeta Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre completes three glorious years, and in our culture, the number three is very auspicious. We have our Trimurti Brahma Vishnu Mahesh, three Devi, Ma Saraswati, Ma Lakshmi and Ma Kali. We also have Triveni, Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. When we started the Neeta Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, we made a promise to bring the best of India to the world and to get the best of the world to India, and we are trying our best to live up to that promise and shine the spotlight on our Indian artists and artisans on the global stage,” said the NMACC founder.