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NMACC completes three years: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, AR Rahman and others attend celebration, watch videos
Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Kajol, AR Rahman, Vicky Kaushal, Sonali Bendre, Raveena Tandon, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Ananya Panday, among others, attended the NMACC celebration on Friday.
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) completed its three years on Friday. From Ranveer Singh to Javed Akhtar, several Bollywood stars attended the celebrations in Mumbai.
At the third anniversary of NMACC, Nita Ambani highlighted the cultural significance of the number 3 through examples of goddesses and sacred rivers.
“Today, Neeta Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre completes three glorious years, and in our culture, the number three is very auspicious. We have our Trimurti Brahma Vishnu Mahesh, three Devi, Ma Saraswati, Ma Lakshmi and Ma Kali. We also have Triveni, Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. When we started the Neeta Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, we made a promise to bring the best of India to the world and to get the best of the world to India, and we are trying our best to live up to that promise and shine the spotlight on our Indian artists and artisans on the global stage,” said the NMACC founder.
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Ranveer Singh, basking in the success of Dhurandhar 2, attended the event looking dapper in a black bandhgala suit.
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Salman Khan, who wore a grey suit with a blue shirt, posed for photograpers at the event.
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Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made their first public appearance together after embracing parenthood.
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Shahid Kapoor attended the celebration with his wife Mira Kapoor. The O Romeo actor donned an all-black outfit for the event.
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Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar graced the event with his wife, Shabana Azmi. Actor Kajol also posed with the couple.
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Suniel Shetty attended the NMACC celebration event with his wife, Mana Shetty. The actor looked classy in the bandhgala shervani.
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Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar attended the event with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar.
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Actress Neetu Kapoor was all smiles as she attended the event.
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Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman attended the event in an all-black outfit.
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Vicky Kaushal, Sonali Bendre, Raveena Tandon, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Ananya Panday, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also attended the NMACC celebration.
(With inputs from Entertainment Desk)
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