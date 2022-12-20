Salman Khan says no one can follow Ranveer Singh’s fashion sense: ‘One cannot be diplomatic or lie, he’s fantastic’

Actor Ranveer Singh’s vibrant fashion choices hasn’t escaped Salman Khan’s notice. Ranveer, who makes headlines for his outrageous and bold statements, receives much praise as well as trolling for his attire, but true to his personality, he isn’t bothered by any criticism. Salman praised his style and said that he is loved by his fans, regardless of what he wears.

“One cannot be diplomatic or lie about it. Ranveer is the only star whose fashion sense nobody can follow even if they want to. It is the man who carries the clothes and he is fantastic,” said Salman on the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16.

“Isko yeh bhi nahi keh sakte ki isko kuch bhi pehnao kyunki yeh kuch bhi pehnta hai aur uske andar puri duniya isko pyaar karti hai (We can’t even say make him wear anything because that’s what he does and that’s the reason why everyone loves him so much). That’s a fact. He’s amazing,” Salman added.

Salman stated that his sister Arpita has known Ranveer since they were kids and has observed that the actor has no aura of stardom around him. “My younger sister Arpita knows him since school. I asked her if he had changed. She told me, ‘No bhai, Ranveer has been like this since school’. He knows my films and dialogues more than me. Not just me, he knows Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Aamir (Khan) and Shah Rukh’s too. He deserves to be in this industry because he is the biggest fan of films,” he said.

Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, in a double role. He also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline, which is scheduled to release next year.