Salman Khan’s Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai to release in theatres on this date

Ever since theatres started reopening, the audience has been waiting for that one big film that gives them the cinematic experience they have been craving for a year now. On Saturday, Salman Khan gave a special treat to his fans as he announced the release date of his next film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Sharing a new poster on his social media handles, Salman announced that he will be giving the best Eidi to his fans as Radhe is set to release on May 13.

The new poster has Salman in a fierce yet slick avatar. The backdrop has burning helicopters and artillery that gives out the film’s action appeal.

A spokesperson from Salman Khan Films shared in a statement, “Salman Khan and Eid have a special connection and we at Salman Khan Films are happy to continue the tradition with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. We are looking forward to bring back the era of clapping, cheering, whistling and the ‘house-full’ boards Salman Khan’s movies are known for. We are delighted to collaborate with Zee Studios for Radhe and together we want the film to reach all the audience, and for them to enjoy it with all safety measures in place.”

Apart from Salman Khan, the film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel life production private limited.