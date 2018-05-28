Salman Khan on Race 3: Criticism by people with a few followers isn’t trolling

Salman Khan takes a dig at Race 3 trolls Salman Khan takes a dig at Race 3 trolls

Twitterati, in large numbers, might not have stopped trolling the trailer of Salman Khan’s upcoming action film, Race 3, since its release two weeks ago, but the superstar believes it’s people with only “one-two followers”, who have reacted negatively to the film’s teaser.

Today at the launch of the third season of his game show, Dus Ka Dum, the actor was asked about his take on the heavy backlash, in the form of several memes that the trailer of Race 3 is being subjected to.

Looking displeased with the question, Salman asked the reporter back, “Are you trolling it? Are you trolling it?” When the scribe said “a lot of people,” Salman shot back, “Those guys with one or two followers?”

“That’s trolling? Who’s controlling that trolling, you know? No? How sad. When guys with one, two, three, four followers troll, it isn’t trolling,” the actor continued.

The launch evening of Dus Ka Dum, which is returning to the TV after nine years, also saw Salman lightly referring to the jokes on the internet around the Race 3 song “Selfish”. The song, like the film’s trailer, has become the new favourite of trolls, who have slammed the song’s lyrics, which have been written by the actor himself.

In the middle of a question asked by a reporter, Salman began humming, “Hello, Hi, How are you?” before commenting, “This song is also written by me. It hasn’t been released. It will be released soon and then get trolled.”

