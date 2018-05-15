Race 3 trailer launch highlights: It is everything or nothing for Salman Khan’s Race family

The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is out. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the third installment of the franchise also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddie Daruwala. The action thriller will hit screens on June 15.
Ahead of the trailer release, the makers released many character posters of the actors. Teasing his many fans on Twitter about the delay in releasing the trailer, Salman wrote, “Sach Batau . We were not ready with the #Race3Trailer . Is liye itne posters banaye . But Intezar ka fal meetha hota hai . The #Race3 trailer coming to u on May15 . And i promise u the wait will be worth it .” Since then, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood is doing everything it takes to keep the buzz around the film alive.
Talking about working with Salman, filmmaker Remo D’Souza had earlier said, “I don’t have words to express how it feels to work with him. As a director, I can’t say that it was amazing, really, there are no words. You have to be with him, be on the set. When you stand before him, then you realize what you are doing.”
1. Salman Khan’s swag on full blast
Right from the get-go, Salman Khan is all you can think about while watching the 3-minute long clip. And Salman, in his top action form, gives fans all that they have been waiting for. Mouthing dialogues like “This is a race for life, it will end only after taking someone’s life,” Salman is seen handling all kinds of weapons in the video. One shot that especially stays back in your mind is towards the end where Salman is walking with a huge-ass bazooka.
2. Heavy duty action-sequences
Living up to the standard set by the previous two Abbas-Mustan films in the franchise, Race 3 has also got us excited for the high-octane action sequences, a glimpse of which we saw in the trailer. From choppers to bikes to cars to jeeps, the cast is seen handling firearms on every possible vehicle like a pro. The fast-paced action is enough to give fans the adrenaline rush for a lifetime.
"We didn't go for the star value, we went with the characters. They should justify that. It doesn't matter who's doing well and who isn't. Everyone has been treated equally in the film. Once you watch it, you'll realise this," said Salman Khan.
"Earlier, we used to have a 'musical action bonanza' which hasn't come in a while. A film with big scale music, emotion, action, youth kind, which you watch, whistle in the end and go back home happy. This is one of those films, which I've never done at all," Race 3 actor Salman Khan told reporters at the trailer launch.
Indianexpress.com's Shivangi says, "Race 3 has Salman Khan written all over it. With some heavy-duty action sequences and crackling dialogues, the film seems to be the perfect Eid gift for all the Bhai fans out there. But is there more? While unlike previous Salman Khan films, Race 3 does try to shift focus on the rest of the cast (Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and others), I am still sceptical whether this actioner would be backed up with a tangible storyline. Anyway, a full-on Bollywood masala film is definitely hitting screens this June."
"Just watched the trailer of #Race3 and it was outstanding! @BeingSalmanKhan as usual is a handsome hunk @AnilKapoor evergreen, @Asli_Jacqueline super hot, and @thedeol bhaji is looking too sexy. Congratulations @RameshTaurani and @remodsouza," Mika Singh said via Twitter.
Indianexpress.com's Anvita says, "Race 3's first trailer has the Salman Khan stamp all over it. The Bhai of Bollywood is seen kicking up dust as the action star whilst looking like the movie star that he is. Looks like another quintessential Bollywood masala is on its way, what with all the stunts, glamour and dance numbers."
Indianexpress.com's Mimansa says, "Whatever Salman Khan touches turns gold and his latest film Race 3 looks no different. After his blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai, the Bhai of Bollywood is back to doing action and a lot of it in this Remo D'Souza directorial. Only this time, he has a big team to support him including Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. But what's striking in the trailer is Anil Kapoor and his amazing salt and pepper look. Though the third franchise looks completely on the lines of its prequels, with family rivalries and backstabbing, it somehow looks a bit better. Also Salman's films require little story and a lot of edge of the seat scenes and this one fits the bill. His Rambo-like avatar continues as he remains the focus of the trailer. The girls have their share of action too and Saqib and Bobby are trying to match Salman's six packs. Race 3 is a departure from Remo's previous directorials. Also, since it is releasing on Eid weekend, Salman's favourite time of the year, half the battle seems already won. The film's first look is impressive and we hope it continues to stay till the film releases."
Ali Abbas Zafar, who helms Salman Khan's upcoming film Bharat, tweeted: "Wah Wah Wah. Bhai it looks massive. all the best @remodsouza @SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial and full cast n crew :)."
Indianexpress.com's Robby says, 'Race 3 looks like a good keep your brains at home action film. Going to enjoy seeing things blowing up, one shirtless man and some cool rides.'
Salman Khan films don’t fall in a genre anymore, Salman Khan is the genre and Race 3 looks like it will be a perfect fit in the same bracket. The trailer features Salman posing with guns and of course, shooting those every few seconds. Anil Kapoor’s character looks quite significant in the trailer and we can assume that the actor who has featured in all the films of the franchise will surely have a pivotal role in this film too.
"This is so cool. All the best team #Race3 Killing it. Congrats @remodsouza sir and @RameshTaurani ji. Boom," tweeted Huma Qureshi.
Talking about teaming up with Salman Khan again after Kick, Jacqueline Fernandez said, "I owe everything to Salman Khan. It is a dream to work with Salman. He is an amazing person."
"Race 3 script was offered to me two years ago but I didn't think I fit in the genre of Race. I asked Ramesh Taurani to make some changes. Once that was done, I thought it would actually be a lot of fun to do this film," Salman Khan told reporters at the trailer launch of Race 3.
Varun Dhawan posted on Twitter: 'Outstanding. this eid book your tickets. @remodsouza. everyone's looking fantastic can't wait watch now.'
Salman Khan starrer Race 3 will also be released in 3D. Sharing the news on Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, "#BreakingNews: Salman Khan, Ramesh Taurani and Remo D’souza are ensuring a larger-than-life experience this time... #Race3 in 3D... Yes, the film will be released in 3D as well as 2D this Eid... In fact, the trailer of the film will be screened in 3D tomorrow in Mumbai."
Salman Khan tweeted, "The ones who are trying to get me out of this #Race, they don't know that I'm the King of that #Race. Enough of these games, #Race3 trailer drops at 5:15 pm IST on @SKFilmsOfficial."
"My success with sequels started with Murder 2. And post that, it is really amazing that I have been offered so many sequels. But they have been very lucky for me I think. Honestly, it is quite encouraging when you're a part of a sequel - not only are they widely appreciated, you can be a part of the future sequels as well. In the case of the Race franchise, I am thrilled," said Jacqueline Fernandez.