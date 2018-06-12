Salman Khan is thankful to Jammu and Kashmir tourism for supporting Race 3 shoot

Salman Khan took to Twitter to thank J&K tourism for Race 3 shoot. Salman Khan took to Twitter to thank J&K tourism for Race 3 shoot.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday thanked the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department for supporting the shooting of his forthcoming film Race 3. Salman and the film’s team shot parts of the movie in Sonamarg hill station in Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day schedule of the Remo D’Souza directorial, which is releasing on Friday.

“Thank you, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism for all the support and the wonderful experience for Race 3,” Salman tweeted alongside a photograph of himself along with his co-actor Jacqueline Fernandez in Sonamarg.

Salman Khan and the movie crew had a two-day shooting schedule in Sonamarga for Race 3 and the place has hosted the actor for the second time. He spent over a fortnight there during the shooting of Kabir Khan’s blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan. It has been one of the most favourite shooting locales for Bollywood. Many movies for the likes of Ram Teri Ganga Maili and Satte Pe Satta have been shot there in the past.

Check out some photos and videos from the shooting of Race 3 in Jammu and Kashmir

We thank the Chief Minister Madam Mehbooba Mufti for welcoming us in Kashmir for the Final Lap of #Race3 with @BeingSalmanKhan #Race3InKashmir #Race3ThisEid pic.twitter.com/T6pRRzKQIu — Ramesh Taurani (@RameshTaurani) April 24, 2018

Race 3, an action-packed thriller, is produced jointly by Ramesh S. Taurani and Salman. The much-awaited movie has already created a lot of buzz among the audience with its trailer and the songs. The cast also includes Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. The film is all set to hit the screens on June 15.

(With inputs from IANS)

