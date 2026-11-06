Salman Khan questions Rs 4,000 crore budget narrative around Ramayana: ‘Film should be discussed for characters’

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, among others, released on November 5. A day later, on the occasion of Dhanteras, Salman Khan launched the trailer of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi. While Ramayana has largely been making headlines for its grand scale, visual effects and staggering budget, Salman feels the focus is somewhat misplaced.

The actor feels that the epic should be discussed for what it represents, its characters and the scriptures it draws from, rather than the money being spent on bringing it to the big screen.

Speaking at the trailer launch of Maatrubhumi, Salman Khan said, “I just think Ramayana should be discussed for Ramayana and not its VFX or its cost of production. I think this narrative that Rs 4000…VFX, VFX, I just don’t think that is correct. Ramayana should be discussed for its characters, Ram, Ravana, Sita, on the scriptures.”