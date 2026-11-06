Salman Khan questions Rs 4,000 crore budget narrative around Ramayana: ‘Film should be discussed for characters’

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Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, among others, released on November 5. A day later, on the occasion of Dhanteras, Salman Khan launched the trailer of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi. While Ramayana has largely been making headlines for its grand scale, visual effects and staggering budget, Salman feels the focus is somewhat misplaced.
The actor feels that the epic should be discussed for what it represents, its characters and the scriptures it draws from, rather than the money being spent on bringing it to the big screen.
Speaking at the trailer launch of Maatrubhumi, Salman Khan said, “I just think Ramayana should be discussed for Ramayana and not its VFX or its cost of production. I think this narrative that Rs 4000…VFX, VFX, I just don’t think that is correct. Ramayana should be discussed for its characters, Ram, Ravana, Sita, on the scriptures.”
Interestingly, the actor also drew a parallel between Lord Ram’s qualities and his character in Maatrubhumi. Addressing the conversation around his film releasing around the same time as Ramayana, Salman said, “See, what all qualities did Ram ji have? Best husband, best son, best father, best warrior, best brother. These all were the qualities, and this character (his character in Maatrubhumi) possesses the same qualities.”
When asked if he had watched Ramayana, Salman revealed that he had seen Ramanand Sagar’s iconic television adaptation. “Ramananda Sagar sir’s Ramayana, I have watched,” he said.
Salman Khan also revisited an interesting chapter from his own career when he was once supposed to be part of a Ramayana film with his brother. Recalling how the media’s reaction to the announcement eventually became a talking point, Salman said, “20 years ago, we were supposed to do Ramayana and then the previous generation of the press, they captured me and my brother exiting from a place at late night after announcing the film. But your press placed two crowns on our heads (tilted head gesture) and it was written, ‘He’s our Ram, and he’s our Laxman.’ So, we shelved our film right there.”
Also Read – Ramayana Part 1 Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash conjure up the perfect epic for this Kalyuga
Maatrubhumi was scheduled to release on November 20, 2026, but due to the pending VFX work, the Salman Khan-backed film will hit theatres on December 4.