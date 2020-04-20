Salman Khan on Pyaar Karona: The lyrics express exactly what I want to tell the world

Salman Khan’s song “Pyaar Karona” will release on April 20. (Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram) Salman Khan’s song “Pyaar Karona” will release on April 20. (Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is spending his lockdown at his Panvel farmhouse, is all set to inspire people during the coronavirus pandemic with his single, “Pyaar Karona.” The actor has not only crooned the song but also penned its lyrics.

“I had this tune in my mind for a song. The word karona fitted in really well. So, we decided to jam on it, and in about five minutes, we had our lyrics in place,” Khan told Bombay Times.

Salman Khan has co-written “Pyaar Karona” with Hussain Dalal. Sajid-Wajid has composed the song.

“In a situation like this, we can’t shoot a movie here, though we are so many of us together in the house. But we could definitely do a song using the equipment we have with us, like phone cameras. I sang the track and we edited the video here, but the music was composed in Mumbai. The lyrics express exactly what I want to tell the world — pyaar karona, madad karona, sabr rakho na,” the actor said.

Salman Khan, who believes that music is the best remedy in such times, revealed that he has penned two more songs, which will be released soon.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd