Salman Khan promotes Dabangg 3 on Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar

The latest destination for the ongoing promotions of Dabangg 3 was the set of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman Khan, who hosts the TV reality show, was joined by his co-actors Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and director Prabhudheva to create more buzz around their December 20 release.

While Salman was dressed in his usual casual avatar, Sonakshi and Saiee preferred to twin in their ethnic attire. Prabhudheva looked dapper in his black shirt and trousers.

Dabangg 3, the third film in the hit Dabangg franchise is the most awaited movie of the year. Popular actor Kichcha Sudeep plays the antagonist and Arbaaz Khan will reprise his role of Makhi in the film. Apart from the actor’s credit, Salman has been credited as the story writer for the film. The screenplay has been written by Salman Khan, Prabhudheva, Dilip Shukla and Aloke Upadhyaya.

Dabangg 3 is scheduled to hit theaters on December 20.

