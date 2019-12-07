Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Salman Khan promotes Dabangg 3 on Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar

Salman Khan was joined by his Dabangg 3 co-actors Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and director Prabhudheva on the sets of Bigg Boss 13.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 7, 2019 3:21:51 pm
dabangg 3 promotion Dabangg 3, the third film in the hit Dabangg franchise is the most awaited movie of the year. (Photo: APH Images)

The latest destination for the ongoing promotions of Dabangg 3 was the set of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman Khan, who hosts the TV reality show, was joined by his co-actors Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and director Prabhudheva to create more buzz around their December 20 release.

While Salman was dressed in his usual casual avatar, Sonakshi and Saiee preferred to twin in their ethnic attire. Prabhudheva looked dapper in his black shirt and trousers.

Dabangg 3, the third film in the hit Dabangg franchise is the most awaited movie of the year. Popular actor Kichcha Sudeep plays the antagonist and Arbaaz Khan will reprise his role of Makhi in the film. Apart from the actor’s credit, Salman has been credited as the story writer for the film. The screenplay has been written by Salman Khan, Prabhudheva, Dilip Shukla and Aloke Upadhyaya.

Scroll to see photos of the Dabangg 3 cast from the sets of Bigg Boss 13

sonakshi sinha dabangg 3 Sonakshi Sinha promoted Dabangg 3 on Bigg Boss 13. (Express Photo: APH Images) prabhudheva dabangg 3 promotions Sonakshi Sinha photobombs Prabhdheva as he poses for the photogs during Dabangg 3 promotions. (Express Photo: APH Images) dabangg 3 on bigg boss 13 Salman Khan with his two leading ladies, Saiee Manjrekar and Sonakshi Sinha. (Express Photo: APH Images) salman khan promotes dabangg 3 The team of Dabangg 3 on the sets of Bigg Boss 13. (Express Photo: APH Images) salman khan dabangg 3 promotions Salman Khan with the team of Dabangg 3 on the sets of Bigg Boss 13. sonakshi sinha bigg boss 13 Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 13. Prabhudheva photos Prabhudheva has directed Dabangg 3.

Dabangg 3 is scheduled to hit theaters on December 20.

