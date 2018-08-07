Salman Khan on Priyanka Chopra’s exit from Bharat: We got to know about it in the very end

Salman Khan has reportedly been miffed with Priyanka Chopra after she walked out of Bharat. Salman Khan has reportedly been miffed with Priyanka Chopra after she walked out of Bharat.

Salman Khan recently cleared the air about being miffed with Priyanka Chopra post her voluntary exit from Bharat. At an event in Delhi, the actor spoke at length about the entire controversy over PeeCee’s decision to back out from the Ali Abbas Zafar film in the ‘Nick of time’. While the actual reason is still unclear, director Ali’s tweet suggested it was because of Priyanka’s impending wedding with her alleged beau Nick Jonas.

Salman, who was hopping between Mumbai and Delhi on Monday to launch the trailer of his upcoming production Loveratri, starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, was being showered with questions pertaining to the film. But in the midst of all this, the Bhai of Bollywood just couldn’t escape the one big question – Priyanka Chopra’s exit from his next film Bharat.

Also read | Bharat: Ali Abbas Zafar drops another still of Salman Khan

Throwing light on the entire controversy, Salman said, “I’m really happy for her. If we knew it before that she has been signed for a very big film there, we would never have stopped her. Just that we got to know about it in the very end, just 10 days before her schedule was to begin. She came home. I said ‘no problem, if you don’t want to do it, then don’t do it’.”

When he was further probed whether her upcoming wedding was the actual reason, Salman added, “We were given some other reasons at that time, that (laughs), well, you all would understand! That might also be the reason, or maybe this one. Whatever be it – marriage, or some other film or she doesn’t wish to work in India at the moment, or she doesn’t wish to work with me, she just wants to do Hollywood films and TV shows, whatever be the reason, it is her call. We are really happy and supportive about her doing really good work. Even if she isn’t working here, she is making India proud outside. Even if she doesn’t wish to work with Salman, it’s fine, she is working with some big star there. At least it makes India proud. We were pretty okay with that.”

Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her … Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life 😊😉😍 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

After wrapping up her American TV show Quantico and other Hollywood films, Priyanka was set to return to Bollywood with big-ticket film Bharat opposite Salman. And just when the film went into its first schedule of shooting in Mumbai, its director Ali Abbas Zafar posted a tweet announcing Priyanka’s exit in the ‘Nick of time’ and his choice of words did leave many speculating. While Katrina replaced Priyanka quickly, it was reported that Salman was so miffed with Priyanka’s decision that he even refused to acknowledge her mother Madhu Chopra at a fashion show recently.

“When Priyanka told us this isn’t working out and the reasons she gave, we gave our wishes to her, and we went for Katrina (Kaif). Priyanka’s days were available. So we had a long run. Katrina is doing Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and YRF. So for her to get out dates in the middle of such big films, to do another film with me after Tiger Zinda Hai which was a huge success, we are really happy that she is part of Bharat because she is really hardworking and has been doing really well for herself. So we are glad that we got Katrina in the film and we are all grateful and thankful to her and now she is a part of Bharat. So Katrina, welcome to Bharat!” Salman said about Katrina coming on board.

And just when someone pointed out that it is the actor’s loss if they refuse to work with Salman, the superstar remarked, “I don’t think so! Aamir and Shah Rukh haven’t worked with me for a long time and they aren’t in any loss! Everyone is doing well. There is a lot of work for everyone.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd