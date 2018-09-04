Salman Khan on Priyanka Chopra opting out of Bharat: No hard feelings

Salman Khan’s Bharat will hit screens during Eid 2019. Salman Khan’s Bharat will hit screens during Eid 2019.

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and American pop sensation Nick Jonas got engaged on August 18. Reports also suggest that the couple plan to tie the knot soon. And for the same, PeeCee decided to opt out of Salman Khan’s Bharat. Katrina Kaif has now stepped in as the film’s leading lady.

Recently, it was reported that Salman was reportedly upset with her decision to leave the film just a few days before the shoot.

At the launch of Bigg Boss 12, journalists asked Salman if he was indeed upset with Priyanka. Shaking his head in disagreement, Salman said, “No no, I am not angry with Priyanka at all. It’s great move in her life (engagement with Nick) and I wish them all the best. Arpita (his sister) had even attended the functions. So, there’s no hard feelings.”

“However, it’s sad that the film could not happen with her,” he added.

Priyanka’s decision of leaving the film was announced by director Ali Abbas Zafar. He had posted on Twitter, “Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special, she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her . Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life.”

About a fortnight later, Nick Jonas landed in India with his parents. Nick and Priyanka had a traditional roka ceremony at her house. Post the intimate ceremony, the Quantico star had also thrown a party for her close friends.

Based on the Korean film Ode to my Father, Bharat is currently being shot in Goa.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd