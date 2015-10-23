Salman Khan to hold special screening of ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ for Madhuri Dixit, Bhagyashree

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is making a comeback on the big screen as Prem after a gap of 15 years with ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ and since it is a very special film for the actor, he has decided to host a special screening of the movie for Bhagyashree and Madhuri Dixit-Nene. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is making a comeback on the big screen as Prem after a gap of 15 years with ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ and since it is a very special film for the actor, he has decided to host a special screening of the movie for Bhagyashree and Madhuri Dixit-Nene.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is making a comeback on the big screen as Prem after a gap of 15 years with ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ and since it is a very special film for the actor, he has decided to host a special screening of the movie for Madhuri Dixit and Bhagyashree.

Bhagyashree had made her debut opposite Salman Khan in Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989 and Madhuri Dixit worked with him in Hum Apke Hain Koun (1994).

“The idea came up during a discussion (involving his latest film’s marketing team), which Salman Khan was also part of. Since his character is called Prem, once again in his next film (he was also called Prem in Hum Apke Hai Koun! and ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, among others), Salman wants to show the film to both the actresses with whom he has shared screen space in the past as Prem,” says the spokesperson of the film.

As of now no date has been fixed for the screening, since Salman Khan is busy prepping up for Sultan and also shooting for ‘Bigg Boss 9’. Salman Khan will personally invite Madhuri and Bhagyashree for the screening. “Since they worked with Salman at the beginning of his career, he shares fond memories with them,” said the spokesperson.

Salman Khan, Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ marks the reunion of the most awaited actor director duo, Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya, after a long wait. The movie is supported by a huge ensemble cast and is slated to release on November 12, 2015.

A quintessential family film for all age-groups, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ is Salman Khan’s next release and Rajshri Productions and Fox Star Studios Diwali blockbuster release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd