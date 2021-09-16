Salman Khan praises niece Alizeh Agnihotri for her new commercial: ‘How nice you looking beta’

Ahead of making her Bollywood debut, Alizeh Agnihotri, niece of Salman Khan and daughter of Alvira and Atul Agnihotri, is grabbing attention with her new commercial for a jewellery brand.

In the short video, reposted by Salman on Instagram, Alizeh is seen flaunting various jewellery pieces. Salman wrote in the caption, “Arre wah how nice u looking beta Alizeh Agnihotri Khan… god bless.”

On the brand’s original post, Alizeh shared her opinion about jewellery and how she didn’t get her ears pierced for the longest time.

“A girls first piece of jewellery is usually a pair of earrings. However, I’ve never had my ears pierced. A lot of people find it strange, because wearing earrings comes so naturally to most people, but somehow I haven’t had the desire,” Alizeh shared.

She added, “My relationship with jewellery has changed a lot over the years, from wearing nothing at all, I’ve come to this stage in my life where I pick out what jewellery I want to wear before decide my outfit. Jewellery to me is about finding new ways to express myself, and I’ve always leaned towards doing that with rings, necklaces, anklets and even body chains.”

The commercial caught the fancy of many Instagram users who found Alizeh “stunning”. One of the users commented, “Beautiful!!! ✨”. Another wrote, “she is so gorgeous 😍”. Others left heart emojis on the post.

Alizeh is expected to make her movie debut soon. She has also taken dance training from late-choreographer Saroj Khan as part of her Bollywood preparations.