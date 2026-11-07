Salman Khan on possibility of his biopic, hints at explosive secrets: ‘People will be ruined’

Salman Khan has spent decades in the film industry, with his personal life often attracting as much attention as his movies. However, when the superstar was asked whether he ever thought about making a film on his life, he had a very interesting response. At the trailer launch of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, the actor refused the possibility of his biopic, but his follow-up remark hinted that a truthful account of his life could raise some eyebrows.

During the interaction with the media, Salman Khan was asked if he ever thought about making his biopic. Laughing it off, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor replied, “There is nothing in my life to make that film work (laughs). There’s nothing, but at the same time, if a true biopic is made, aisa bahut kuch hai ki bahut saare log doob jayenge (there is so much that a lot of people will be ruined).”

The actor’s remark drew attention for its tongue-in-cheek suggestion that there could be plenty about his life that the public does not know. The comment comes at a time when Salman is gearing up for the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. At the trailer launch, the actor addressed several questions surrounding the project, including its subject, the speculation about changes to its storyline and the multiple delays in its release.

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Salman Khan clarifies Maatrubhumi is not an anti-China film

Salman addressed speculation that the film had undergone changes to its narrative because of political pressure and concerns about its portrayal of China. Dismissing the claims, the actor maintained that the film was never intended to be anti-China. He explained that the story focuses on soldiers on both sides and the circumstances that bring them face to face in a conflict.

The actor said he did not want to make a film that focused on the wider consequences of war but instead wanted to portray the physical confrontation between soldiers. He also questioned the suggestion that a film starring him could influence diplomatic or military relations between two countries. He further denied reports that the government had pressured the makers to rewrite the script. He said the film had received clearance from the censor board without any cuts and thanked the concerned ministries and authorities.

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Salman Khan explains why Maatrubhumi was delayed

At the launch, the 60-year-old also addressed the multiple delays that the film has faced. He attributed the delay primarily to the extensive VFX work that the team wanted to perfect before bringing the film to theatres. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor said that he did not want audiences to find loopholes in the VFX and wanted the film to have the visual impact it deserved on the big screen.

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Salman also revealed that the film’s heroine, Chitrangda Singh‘s injury had affected the original shooting schedule. The team had initially expected to complete the film within 45-50 days, but her recovery and physiotherapy took longer than anticipated.

The film was initially expected to release earlier this year, with its date subsequently pushed several times. Salman finally confirmed that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace will arrive in cinemas on December 4, 2026.