Pooja Dadwal on overcoming tuberculosis: If I survived the ordeal, it is only because of Salman Khan

Pooja Dadwal has thanked Salman Khan’s Being Human foundation for helping her during her illness. Pooja Dadwal has thanked Salman Khan’s Being Human foundation for helping her during her illness.

Bollywood actor Pooja Dadwal, who starred in Salman Khan’s film Veergati in 1995, has successfully overcome tuberculosis. Pooja, who was recently discharged from the hospital, thanked Salman for all his help.

Earlier this year, Pooja had uploaded a video on social media sites asking for help and the video caught the attention of Salman. In the video, the actor had stated that family and friends had abandoned her and she was not in a financial state to take care of expenses.

As soon as Salman Khan’s Being Human foundation found out about Pooja, they lend their support to the former actor. After getting discharged, Pooja told Mumbai Mirror, “When I was hospitalised on March 2, I thought I was going to die there – bedridden in a corner of that depressing ward. My family and friends had abandoned me. I gave up all hope after the doctors told me that my lungs were severely affected. Incessant coughing and breathlessness had left me weak. And I saw so many like me, dying all alone – their friends and family, like mine, had deserted them. But then I decided that I don’t want to end up like that. I decided to fight, to not let the disease win. Yes, one of the side-effects of tuberculosis is social rejection but I am really thankful to Salman Khan who lent me the support. From clothes to soaps, diapers, food, medicines, his foundation took care of everything. If I survived the ordeal, it is only because of him.”

Talking about Pooja Dadwal, Salman Khan had earlier said, “I just heard about this and we are trying to help as much as we can. And our team is already into it. I was not knowing about this that she was going through this phase. Yeah, I think she will be okay.” And it looks like he delivered on his promise.

