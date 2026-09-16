Salman Khan performs Ganpati aarti in wrong direction, sister Arpita corrects him. Watch

Bollywood actor Salman Khan joined his brother Sohail Khan and other family members for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, but a video of the actor performing aarti has caught the internet’s attention. Salman was seen performing the aarti in the wrong direction before his sister Arpita Khan stepped in and corrected him. The moment was captured on camera and has since gone viral on social media.

Salman Khan recently took part in the Ganpati visarjan celebrations at his brother Sohail’s house. In a video from the ceremony, the actor can be seen taking the aarti thal from the pandit and beginning the ritual. However, he appeared to perform the aarti in the wrong direction. When Alvira Khan noticed it, she alerted Arpita, who tried to get Salman’s attention by saying, “bhai ulta”. With the loud chanting around him, Salman initially did not hear her, prompting Arpita to quickly tap his hand and show him the correct direction.