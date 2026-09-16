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Salman Khan performs Ganpati aarti in wrong direction, sister Arpita corrects him. Watch
Salman Khan and Arpita Khan shared a cute moment during Ganpati visarjan as Arpita corrected her brother when he performed the aarti in the wrong direction.
Bollywood actor Salman Khan joined his brother Sohail Khan and other family members for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, but a video of the actor performing aarti has caught the internet’s attention. Salman was seen performing the aarti in the wrong direction before his sister Arpita Khan stepped in and corrected him. The moment was captured on camera and has since gone viral on social media.
Salman Khan recently took part in the Ganpati visarjan celebrations at his brother Sohail’s house. In a video from the ceremony, the actor can be seen taking the aarti thal from the pandit and beginning the ritual. However, he appeared to perform the aarti in the wrong direction. When Alvira Khan noticed it, she alerted Arpita, who tried to get Salman’s attention by saying, “bhai ulta”. With the loud chanting around him, Salman initially did not hear her, prompting Arpita to quickly tap his hand and show him the correct direction.
Salman realised his mistake instantly, and a cute reaction was seen on his face. After performing the aarti, he was also seen telling the person next to him the correct way of doing aarti.
Watch Salman Khan’s video here:
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When Salman Khan arrived for the celebrations, his nephews Arhaan Khan and Nirvan Khan were seen welcoming him at the door. Later, Salman’s niece Ayat greeted him with a sweet hug. Iulia Vantur also joined the festivities and was seen performing aarti after Salman.
The actor kept his look casual in printed jeans, a matching jacket, a black T-shirt and a black beanie, while Iulia looked elegant in a yellow anarkali suit. Salman was also seen removing his footwear as he stepped close to Bappa to take blessings.
In another video, Salman was seen chatting with his stepmother Helen and other guests seated with her. The actor also happily posed for the paparazzi and was seen showering affection on a little child during the celebrations.
Sohail Khan was also seen dancing at the Ganpati Visarjan.
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The Ganpati Visarjan was held within the premises of Sohail Khan’s building, where a large water tank had been arranged for the immersion. Arhaan Khan, son of Arbaaz Khan, was seen helping the family with the Ganpati idol. Several of Sohail’s friends, including Delbar Arya, Kushal Tandon and Sargun, also joined the Khan family for the celebrations.
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