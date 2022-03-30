Salman Khan gives a peek into nephew Ahil’s pirate-themed birthday party, Iulia Vantur wishes him. Watch

Early on Wednesday morning, Salman Khan took to social media to share an adorable video from his nephew Ahil’s birthday party. Ahil is Salman’s sister Arpita Khan’s and actor Aayush Sharma’s son. Salman shared a video on Instagram and wrote,”#Ahilsbirthday”.

In the fun-filled video Salman is seen enjoying the fire show along with Arpita and Ahil. The birthday boy had a pirate-themed birthday party this year. Ahil’s father Aayush Sharma shared a picture of the party decor on his Instagram story. He also shared the birthday wish from Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur.

Salman Khan’s brother-in-law actor Aayush Sharma shared glimpses of his son Ahil’s birthday party decor. (Photo: Aayush Sharma/ Instagram) Salman Khan’s brother-in-law actor Aayush Sharma shared glimpses of his son Ahil’s birthday party decor. (Photo: Aayush Sharma/ Instagram)

Salman Khan loves children and is always fun around kids. However, his love for his nephews is no secret. Recently, Ahil and his sister Ayat had accompanied Salman and Aayush to Dubai for Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded concert. There was a video that went viral from Dubai where Salman was seen dancing with his nephew Ahil and niece Ayat on the tunes of his songs “Allah Duhai” and “Hud Hud Dabangg”.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in Antim with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. He will next be seen Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. On Friday, he announced the release date of the film and also shared its teaser. The espionage action thriller, also starring Emraan Hashmi, is scheduled to release in theatres on Eid, next year, April 21, 2023.

In 2022, Salman will be seen alongside Pooja Hegde in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which releases on December 30.