Salman Khan pays for body double Parvez Kazi’s surgery: ‘He was there with us in hospital’

Salman Khan’s longtime body double Parvez Kazi was recently taken to the hospital, after he felt unwell during the shoot of his upcoming film with Nayanthara and director Vamshi Paidipally. There were rumours about Kazi suffering a heart attack. However, Kazi’s manager Piyush has now clarified that he underwent a minor surgery at the Mumbai hospital. Piyush also revealed that Salman took care of the medical emergency personally and was present with them.

In a recent interview with India Today, Kazi’s manager Piyush shared that contrary to reports, Parvez Kazi did not suffer a heart attack and is now recovering. He stated that Kazi earlier felt unwell at home and went for a medical check-up. After some lab tests, he was admitted to the hospital for a minor heart surgery.