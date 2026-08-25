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Salman Khan pays for body double Parvez Kazi’s surgery: ‘He was there with us in hospital’
Actor Salman Khan took care of the medical expenses of his body double Parvez Kazi after his heart surgery.
Salman Khan’s longtime body double Parvez Kazi was recently taken to the hospital, after he felt unwell during the shoot of his upcoming film with Nayanthara and director Vamshi Paidipally. There were rumours about Kazi suffering a heart attack. However, Kazi’s manager Piyush has now clarified that he underwent a minor surgery at the Mumbai hospital. Piyush also revealed that Salman took care of the medical emergency personally and was present with them.
In a recent interview with India Today, Kazi’s manager Piyush shared that contrary to reports, Parvez Kazi did not suffer a heart attack and is now recovering. He stated that Kazi earlier felt unwell at home and went for a medical check-up. After some lab tests, he was admitted to the hospital for a minor heart surgery.
During the conversation, Piyush also thanked Salman Khan for instantly stepping in to help after hearing about Kazi’s health scare. He revealed that the actor took charge of everything, including his medical treatment. He said that Salman was “right there with us” and ensured that Kazi got the required care. The body double’s manager added that Parvez is grateful to Salman for taking care of the situation as soon as he learnt about it.
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“Salman sir treats Parvez sir, like a younger brother and helped immediately,” Piyush shared. He further added that Kazi is now doing “absolutely fine” and has been advised by the doctors to rest for a few days before going back to work. He said that he is expected to be back on the film’s set soon.
About Parvez Kazi
Parvez Kazi has been Salman Khan’s body double for many years. He has worked with the superstar in films like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Race 3, Bharat, Dabangg 3 and Radhe. Earlier, several reports claimed that Parvez Kazi had suffered a heart attack, due to which Salman Khan would be doing most of the action sequences himself.
The actor is currently busy filming the planned six-week Mumbai schedule of his upcoming action-entertainer with Nayanthara. Reportedly, a Korean action team is involved in designing the film’s stunts. Tentatively titled Monster, the movie is helmed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. It is expected to be hit the theatres on Eid 2027.
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