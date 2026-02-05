‘Salman Khan walked in a club and paid every guest’s bill, handed free champagne bottles,’ recalls blogger

Salman Khan walked in a club past midnight on a weekday and in a celebratory mood, decided to pay for every guest. He also gave away free bottles of chamapgne.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 01:47 PM IST
Salman KhanSalman Khan gave away bottles of champagne at a night club.
There was a time in Salman Khan’s life when he was known as the ‘party animal’ and through this era, the actor was known to be a superstar who loved his night life. He was also known to be quite generous when it came to throwing elaborate parties, but he was also the star who loved to treat others. In a recent interview, Malini Agarwal aka Miss Malini recalled an incident from this era where Salman walked into a night club on a weekday and paid for everyone who was present. Not just that, he also handed out bottles of champagne to all the guests at the club.

In a chat with the YouTube channel InControversial Podcast, she recalled, “On a random Tuesday, me and my friends were at a club called China House and at around 2:15 on a Tuesday, the lights come on so we were like maybe it’s shutting so we were paying the bill. As we were walking out the door, suddenly the lights dim and the music comes back on. So we were like, ‘What happened?’ and Salman Khan has walked in.”

As soon as Salman walked in, the vibe of the place changed as it had now turned into a party. “He said, ‘Take everyone’s credit cards back, I am paying for everyone’. And he starts handing out bottles of champagne to people,” she recalled.

Malini shared that this was before the era of smartphones so she took a few pictures with the Kodak camera she was carrying. “This was before smartphones and I had a little camera. There’s a series of pictures of us looking at him, the back of his head, us pointing at him, him turning round and looking a bit confused and then us, with a bottle of champagne. This would have been a video today but that was four very badly taken Kodak shots,” she shared.

Salman continues to be one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema today. His last few releases haven’t been able to do much at the box office so fans are keenly waiting for his next release – Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan. The war drama is set to release on April 17.

After the release of the film’s teaser, naysayers expressed their disappointment with Salman’s performance in the short clip. However, he later shut them down when he attended an ISPL event and said, “Ab kisi ko ye samajh mein aata hai ki ye romantic look hai, lekin Colonel hoon bhaiya. Aur ye Colonel ka look hai, jo ki samajhta hai ki apne team waloon ko, apne jawanon ko kaise hosla dena hai.” (Now some might think this is a romantic look, but I am a Colonel. And this is the look of a Colonel, who understands how to encourage his team, his soldiers.) He then let out a roar, in the manner of a typical soldier, adding: “Iss sabka koi matlab hai nahi, iss look ka koi matlab hai nahi. Toh aise hi chalta aaya hai aur aise hi chalta rahega, aap sabki dua se.” (None of this is required. It has always been this way and it will continue to be, with all your blessings.)

