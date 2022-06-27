scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 27, 2022
Must Read

Samantha Rukh Prabhu is all heart as Salman Khan says ‘Oo Antava’ inspired him, watch

Salman Khan picked 'Oo Antava' song at the green carpet of IIFA Awards 2022 recently. The dance number from Pushpa: The Rise, features Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 27, 2022 10:47:13 am
salman khan oo antava iifa samanthaSalman Khan is a fan of 'Oo Antava'.

Samantha Ruth Prrabhu, who displayed her sultry side in “Oo Antava” song, has found a new fan in Salman Khan. At the recently held IIFA Awards, the Bollywood superstar picked her dance number from last year’s blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

IIFA Awards 2022 were telecast on Colors on Saturday. Soon after, fans started sharing a video on social media, where Salman is being asked to choose one song that inspired him, at the event’s green carpet. Salman was quick to croon “Oo Antava”.

Also read |Samantha Ruth Prabhu explains how she found courage to do ‘sexy songs’, ‘hard-core action’: ‘It comes with age’

The viral video was retweeted by Samantha Ruth Prabhu too, along with several heart emojis.

Salman isn’t the first celebrity to be highly impressed by the Telugu star’s dance moves in the number. Earlier, film stars like Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh, Ayesha Singh, Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz , Mr Faisu, Giorgia Andriani, Urfi Javed and Neha Kakkar posted their own version of the song on social media.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise released in December 2021. Soon after, Samantha’s song started trending too. Reacting to a video that went viral of fans dancing inside a cinema hall, Samantha wrote, “Missed the mass.”

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking: The economics of abortionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The economics of abortions
GST Council to vet verification plan for high-risk taxpayersPremium
GST Council to vet verification plan for high-risk taxpayers
Make Sanskrit compulsory from Class 1, RSS tells Gujarat govtPremium
Make Sanskrit compulsory from Class 1, RSS tells Gujarat govt
Ashutosh Varshney writes: Backsliding in AmericaPremium
Ashutosh Varshney writes: Backsliding in America
More Premium Stories >>
Also read |Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Pushpa song Oo Antava: ‘Being sexy is next level hard work’

Samantha recalled the hardwork she put in “Oo Antava”. Sharing a still from the song, Samantha wrote, “I played good , I played bad, I was funny , I was serious, I was a chat show host too.. I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up …but being sexy is next level hard work….phew. #ooantavaooooantava Thankyou for the love.”

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Rashmika Mandanna, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 27: Latest News
Advertisement