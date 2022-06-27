Samantha Rukh Prabhu is all heart as Salman Khan says ‘Oo Antava’ inspired him, watch

Samantha Ruth Prrabhu, who displayed her sultry side in “Oo Antava” song, has found a new fan in Salman Khan. At the recently held IIFA Awards, the Bollywood superstar picked her dance number from last year’s blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

IIFA Awards 2022 were telecast on Colors on Saturday. Soon after, fans started sharing a video on social media, where Salman is being asked to choose one song that inspired him, at the event’s green carpet. Salman was quick to croon “Oo Antava”.

The viral video was retweeted by Samantha Ruth Prabhu too, along with several heart emojis.

Salman isn’t the first celebrity to be highly impressed by the Telugu star’s dance moves in the number. Earlier, film stars like Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh, Ayesha Singh, Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz , Mr Faisu, Giorgia Andriani, Urfi Javed and Neha Kakkar posted their own version of the song on social media.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise released in December 2021. Soon after, Samantha’s song started trending too. Reacting to a video that went viral of fans dancing inside a cinema hall, Samantha wrote, “Missed the mass.”

Samantha recalled the hardwork she put in “Oo Antava”. Sharing a still from the song, Samantha wrote, “I played good , I played bad, I was funny , I was serious, I was a chat show host too.. I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up …but being sexy is next level hard work….phew. #ooantavaooooantava Thankyou for the love.”