Salman Khan was only family at Bhagyashree’s wedding: ‘My parents refused to come, I kept waiting’

Maine Pyaar Kiya star Bhagyashree faced several challenges during her marriage with husband Himalaya Dassani, back in 1989. The actor, who had become a national crush after appearing in her debut opposite Salman Khan, chose to quit the industry and tie the knot with her school-time boyfriend. However, her relationship wasn’t accepted by her parents, because of which she had a wedding where none of her family members were present. However, her film’s co-star Salman Khan and director Sooraj Barjatya supported her during the tough time. In a recent interview, Bhagyashree opened up about the upsetting moment when she agreed with her parents’ conditions, but eventually left home, without their blessings, to marry the love of her life.

During a conversation with Hauterrfly, she shared, “My parents told me that until you don’t meet more boys, or experience the real world, it’s not wise to take the big step of marriage, and that you are very young right now. We broke up. At that time, my father told me that I should break up in a way that he hates me. I told him that I never want to see him again. It was painful, he didn’t even know the reason. I had to prove to my parents that I really loved him.”

The veteran actor’s parents burnt her husband Himalaya’s letters in a bonfire to please her parents. “I told them that because you have given birth to me, you have a right on me. I will do everything that you say for a year. I will get married to the person you want me to. That was very difficult. At that time, my parents burnt all the letters we wrote to each other in a fire. I cried a lot that night. That bonfire of letters burnt many hearts and wishes. That was very sad for me at that time,” she said.

‘Kept waiting for my parents, they never came to my wedding’

However, love eventually won and Bhagyashree decided to tie the knot with him in a temple, without her family’s presence. “We never wanted that our relationship should go forward without our parents’ blessings. But, I had no choice. I asked for their blessings, they didn’t give it, I touched their feet and left home. We got married after that. I didn’t let my mehndi fade away for a year. I still had a wish that my parents would come some day before marriage, but it didn’t happen.”

Bhagyashree tried to convince her parents once again, after getting married. But, when she visited, they refused to even open the door for her. “After getting married, we went to my house again to get my parents’ blessings. But, they didn’t open the door. It took a lot of time after that. When Abhimanyu (son) was born, they were very little convinced after a few years. So, it was a very long time. They still haven’t accepted whole and sole, that pain, that grievance with always remain.”

‘Salman Khan asked if he could help’

Her Maine Pyaar Kiya team Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan were quite supportive of her during the difficult period. “We had a small reception after coming from the mandir. Sooraj ji, his wife, Salman, everyone was there. Salman was so protective and serious. He kept asking me if I was doing okay or if I wanted him to do something. It was very sweet of them to be there. Sooraj sir even asked if I wanted him to speak to my parents and try to resolve everything,” the 56-year-old concluded.

Recalling Salman’s participation in her wedding, Bhagyashree said in an earlier interview: “At my marriage, there was no one from my side, and Salman was there throughout and he was the last person to leave. That was very sweet, I did not expect that of him. I would say he was a very naughty boy, but he was very lovable.”

Bhagyashree’s marriage, decision to quit films

Bhagyashree tied the knot with Himalaya Dasani in 1989, and they have two children – son Abhimanyu and daughter Avantika, who are both actors. While Bhagyashree quit cinema after her marriage, she made a comeback in the last few years and will next be seen in Raja Shivaji, directed by Riteish Deshmukh. Both her children, Abhimanyu and Avantika, are actors.