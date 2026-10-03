Salman Khan was once punished for not paying school fees, now has Rs 3,000 crore fortune

Salman Khan, who is one of the biggest superstars in the country, is also one of the wealthiest actors in India. The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026 has revealed the estimated fortunes of some of India’s wealthiest individuals and here, Salman’s wealth was estimated at Rs 3,000 crore. Shah Rukh Khan leads with an estimated wealth of Rs 10,000 crore, followed by Amitabh Bachchan at Rs 4,000 crore. And while Salman is now counted among India’s wealthiest actors, there was a time when his family struggled to pay his school fees, resulting in him being asked to leave the classroom.

Speaking on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s talk show Two Much, Salman recalled being regularly sent out of class for his mischievous behaviour. However, on one occasion, he was made to stand outside because his school fees had not been paid on time.

Actors Ameesha Patel and Salman Khan in film Yeh Hai Jalwa. Express archive photo Actors Ameesha Patel and Salman Khan in film Yeh Hai Jalwa. Express archive photo

Salman was kicked out of school for not paying fees on time

“I was punished outside, and my father (Salim Khan) asked, ‘What has he done now?’ I was in grade four. My dad spoke to the teacher, and she said, ‘No Mr Khan, it is not his fault, it’s your fault.’ He asked, ‘What did I do?’ She said, ‘Your fees, which you were supposed to pay, are not on time, so we kept him outside.’ Then he said, ‘Then you should be making me stand there.’ After this, my father went to the principal, did whatever he could to pay the money, but two weeks later, this incident happened again and they took me out of school.”

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Aamir Khan, who was also part of the conversation and had briefly studied at the same school, recalled a similar experience. “Yes, I do remember my parents couldn’t pay fees on time either, and then they would announce our names in the assembly,” he said.

Actor Salman Khan and Ayesha Jhulka in film KURBAAN. Express archive photo Actor Salman Khan and Ayesha Jhulka in film KURBAAN. Express archive photo

Salim Khan was still struggling when Salman was in school

Salman Khan’s father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan himself had experienced financial struggles when he first arrived in Mumbai in the 1960s. In the documentary series Angry Young Men, which chronicles the lives and careers of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, popularly known as Salim-Javed, he recalled living in a guesthouse in the Marine Drive area, where he paid Rs 55 a month for half a room, back in the 1960s.

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“My first ambition was to rent the entire room for Rs 110, but that wish was never fulfilled,” he recalled.

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At the time, Salim was trying to establish himself as an actor and had yet to make his mark as a screenwriter. He eventually transitioned to writing in the late 1960s and formed his celebrated partnership with Javed Akhtar. Together, they wrote landmark films including Zanjeer, Sholay and Deewaar, becoming among the highest-paid screenwriters of their era.

Film star Kajol and Salman Khan in film PYAR KIYA TO DARNA KYA. Film star Kajol and Salman Khan in film PYAR KIYA TO DARNA KYA.

Salman built a net worth of Rs 3000 crore from scratch

Salman, meanwhile, had to build his acting career from the ground up. He began as an assistant director on Shashilal K Nair’s Falak before making his acting debut as a supporting actor in Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988.

At 24, he got his breakthrough as a leading man with Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyaar Kiya in 1989. Although the film became a blockbuster, Salman has recalled that work did not immediately come his way afterwards.

“I did not get any work for four or five months after Maine Pyaar Kiya came out. I thought I would not even get any work because Bhagyashree decided that she would get married and quit films,” he said on Aap Ki Adalat.

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He added that Bhagyashree was widely credited for the film’s success at the time, leaving him struggling to find his next project.

Salman Khan’s first salary was just Rs 31,000

Salim Khan eventually intervened and asked producer GP Sippy to announce that he had signed Salman for a project. Once the announcement appeared in a trade magazine, offers reportedly began coming his way.

Salman was paid Rs 31,000 for his debut film, a figure that was later increased to Rs 75,000 after the makers saw his dedication and hard work.

During the conversation on Two Much, Salman also revealed that he earned just Rs 75 as a background dancer when he was 14, after performing at an event at Mumbai’s Taj Hotel.

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Salman Khan’s upcoming films

Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, which is reportedly eyeing a post-Diwali release. The actor is also currently working on pan-India film Monster. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film will also star actor Nayanthara. Monster is produced by Game Changer producer Dil Raju.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for entertainment and informational purposes, sharing personal anecdotes and public statistics without offering financial advice. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.