Honoured my Rs 100 crore plus films are considered disasters: Salman Khan on Tubelight

His 2017 film Tubelight flopped at the box office, but Bollywood superstar Salman Khan does not like to call it a failure and he is rather happy that it did better than many other movies.

Post the Kabir Khan directorial, Salman was supposed to shoot for director Remo D’Souza’s emotional drama about a father-daughter duo, but it was rumoured that the actor dropped the untitled film as he was sceptical to step into the same genre after the failure of Tubelight.

When a reporter asked about the speculation, Salman shot back with a sarcastic reply, “Yeah, Tubelight did very badly, but It still did much better than rest of the films, which I am really happy about. Even though we returned a lot of money (referring to the return of payment to the distributors), we had a lot of money to make Race 3.

“So, if that you consider a disaster then I am really honoured and privileged to be in that position that my 100 core plus films are considered disasters. Thank you so much madam,” said the actor.

When the scribe prodded if the film with Remo was really dropped owing to Tubelight’s outcome and if he and the director plan to get back to the movie in the future, Salman Khan remarked, “So, first I worked with Munni, then with Matin and this was with another kid. So, I thought let’s give kids a break and let me work with adults. Kids will grow up and can anyway work later.”

Salman Khan’s next film is Race 3. Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 also features Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah among others. It will arrive in theatres on June 15.

