Salman Khan on those pirating Radhe: ‘You will get into a lot of trouble with the cyber cell’

Salman Khan has warned those who are pirating his latest film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai by saying that the Cyber Cell will take action against them.

Radhe, in which Salman returns in the role of a cop, released on May 13 on ZEE5’s pay-per-view service ZEEPlex. The film was also supposed to be released in theatres, but due to lockdown in most of the country, no cinemas were open at the time of release.

Salman said in a statement on Twitter, “We offered you to watch our film Radhe at a reasonable price of INR 249 per view. Inspite of that pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime. Cyber Cell is taking action against all these illegal pirated sites. Please don’t participate in piracy of the Cyber Cell will take action against you as well. Please understand you will get into a lot of trouble with the Cyber Cell (sic).”

The movie also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda.

Salman Khan was last seen in the 2019 film Dabangg 3 and had no releases in 2020. Radhe was initially scheduled to release during Eid 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Radhe received negative reviews. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film half a star. She wrote in her review, “…even with sub-zero expectations of What We Will Get In A Salman Khan Movie, and the all-round empty hideousness of Prabhu Deva flicks, Radhe slides lower than low. What’s lower than low? I don’t know. Only Bhai does, as he wishes us Eid mubarak and speaks of biryani, but then quickly balances that little bit of subversion with hope for a Swachch Bharat, tacking on a Jai Hind at the end.”