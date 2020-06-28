Salman Khan welcomes back Sushmita Sen, calls Aarya a ‘Dabangg’

Salman Khan lauded Sushmita Sen’s performance in her comeback show Aarya.(Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram, Sushmita Sen/Instagram) Salman Khan lauded Sushmita Sen’s performance in her comeback show Aarya.(Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram, Sushmita Sen/Instagram)

Salman Khan, who has co-starred with Sushmita Sen in many films including Biwi No.1 and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, is all praise for the actor’s comeback web-series Aarya, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

The actor took to Twitter and posted a video in which Salman called Sushmita’s character Aarya a real “Dabangg.”

He said, “Sushmita’s decision to come back is right and very right. After watching Aarya, I have a dialogue for her too, ‘Ek baar joh maine pehla episode dekh liya, uske baad saare episodes dekhe bina main nahi uth raha.’ (Once I watched the first episode, I did not move until I finished the series).”

Replying to Salman’s tweet, Sushmita wrote, “I want to add another favourite dialogue ‘Haye mera bachcha.’ Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan for the love & appreciation, it means d world to us at #TeamAarya. I love you!”

Swagat toh karo Aarya ka! What a comeback and what a show! Congratulations @thesushmitasen aur dher saara pyaar! @DisneyplusHSVIP pic.twitter.com/DSdDfpM0AA — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 27, 2020

Not just Salman, Taapsee Pannu, Ramesh Taurani, Anupam Kher, Bipasha Basu and others also tweeted their response to the show.

“Watched @RamKMadhvani’s #Aarya. SPECTACULAR in every department. A good looking Indian web series of International standards. @thesushmitasen is the soul of the show. She is like a wounded tigress yet constantly protective about her cubs. And @sikandarkher I am PROUD of you,” Anupam Kher tweeted.

Taapsee Pannu said she had fun watching the show, “Just finished watching #Aarya Took my own time coz I am not really a binge watcher. And how much fun I had relishing this amazing drama ! @RamKMadhvani please make more movies and @thesushmitasen please don’t ever take a break again coz you are MIND BLOWINGly GOOD!”

