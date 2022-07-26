scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Salman Khan on Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona: ‘It’s looking beautiful’

At Vikrant Rona's promotional event, Salman Khan spoke about watching Kichha Sudeep's fantasy thriller. The film is set to release on July 28.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
July 26, 2022 8:40:25 am
Salman Khan review Vikrant RonaSalman Khan is presenting Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona in the Hindi belt. (Photos: Salman Khan/Instagram)

Salman Khan has come forward to present good friend Kichha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona in the Hindi belt. To celebrate their collaboration, the two stars got together on Monday evening. They even shook a leg on the film’s popular song “Ra Ra Rakkamma”.

While Sudeep expressed his gratitude towards Salman for coming on board, the latter too had good things to say about the Kannada actor. He mentioned their long association, saying they both have hosted Bigg Boss and worked together in Dabangg 3. Salman also said that Sudeep has acted in Huchcha, while he starred in Tere Naam, both remakes of Sethu.

“I have seen his work. He is fantastic. It’s not that I go out of my way to help family and friends. Only if they can help me with outstanding products and films, only then will I lend my support or be a part of it. And they might be thinking I am supporting them, wrong, they are supporting me with great films,” Salman shared.

Also Read |Sudeep, Salman Khan on South vs Bollywood debate: ‘It’s a beautiful thing to exchange ideas, collaborate’

As he continued talking about their collaboration, Salman Khan also shared his quick review of Vikrant Rona, calling it ‘child friendly’ and a beautiful film. He said, “It is child friendly. Vikrant Rona has an angle with children and will appeal to families. It’s a very nice film. I watched it the day before yesterday. Sudeep showed it to me at home only. I will now watch it again before it releases on the big screen. I have also been watching the rushes throughout the shoot. It’s looking beautiful. Everyone has worked on a different level and the film has come out quite well.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...Premium
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...
Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in PunjabPremium
Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab
Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal dataPremium
Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data
5G auctions today: who’s bidding, and what’s at stake for whomPremium
5G auctions today: who’s bidding, and what’s at stake for whom

Vikrant Rona also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok. The Anup Bhandari directed fantasy action thriller will be released in five languages — Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
In Odisha, students get an icon, villagers hope for a turnaround

In Odisha, students get an icon, villagers hope for a turnaround

Premium
Parshottam Rupala: ‘Cow can also take lead in carbon trading’

Parshottam Rupala: ‘Cow can also take lead in carbon trading’

How to address the President: Old debate resurfaces as Murmu is sworn in
Delhi Confidential

How to address the President: Old debate resurfaces as Murmu is sworn in

176 liquor vendors shut in Delhi in month and a half
Dry spell

176 liquor vendors shut in Delhi in month and a half

Fresh Bihar NDA rumblings as Nitish skips President swearing-in

Fresh Bihar NDA rumblings as Nitish skips President swearing-in

Premium
It is not that they have stopped: CCI on WhatsApp sending pop-up reminders on privacy policy

It is not that they have stopped: CCI on WhatsApp sending pop-up reminders on privacy policy

Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face
Brothel row

Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

CBI arrests 5 for promising Rajya Sabha seats, governorship
Rs 100 crore demanded

CBI arrests 5 for promising Rajya Sabha seats, governorship

Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data

Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data

Premium
Committee set up to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions: Govt

Committee set up to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions: Govt

28-year-old held for stalking Katrina, giving death threat to Vicky
In Mumbai

28-year-old held for stalking Katrina, giving death threat to Vicky

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Disha Patani, Shilpa Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, 10 celebrity photos
Disha Patani, Shilpa Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement