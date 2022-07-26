Salman Khan on Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona: ‘It’s looking beautiful’

Salman Khan has come forward to present good friend Kichha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona in the Hindi belt. To celebrate their collaboration, the two stars got together on Monday evening. They even shook a leg on the film’s popular song “Ra Ra Rakkamma”.

While Sudeep expressed his gratitude towards Salman for coming on board, the latter too had good things to say about the Kannada actor. He mentioned their long association, saying they both have hosted Bigg Boss and worked together in Dabangg 3. Salman also said that Sudeep has acted in Huchcha, while he starred in Tere Naam, both remakes of Sethu.

“I have seen his work. He is fantastic. It’s not that I go out of my way to help family and friends. Only if they can help me with outstanding products and films, only then will I lend my support or be a part of it. And they might be thinking I am supporting them, wrong, they are supporting me with great films,” Salman shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Express Entertainment (@ieentertainment)

As he continued talking about their collaboration, Salman Khan also shared his quick review of Vikrant Rona, calling it ‘child friendly’ and a beautiful film. He said, “It is child friendly. Vikrant Rona has an angle with children and will appeal to families. It’s a very nice film. I watched it the day before yesterday. Sudeep showed it to me at home only. I will now watch it again before it releases on the big screen. I have also been watching the rushes throughout the shoot. It’s looking beautiful. Everyone has worked on a different level and the film has come out quite well.”

Vikrant Rona also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok. The Anup Bhandari directed fantasy action thriller will be released in five languages — Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.