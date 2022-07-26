Salman Khan on Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona: ‘It’s looking beautiful’

July 26, 2022 8:40:25 am
Salman Khan has come forward to present good friend Kichha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona in the Hindi belt. To celebrate their collaboration, the two stars got together on Monday evening. They even shook a leg on the film’s popular song “Ra Ra Rakkamma”.
While Sudeep expressed his gratitude towards Salman for coming on board, the latter too had good things to say about the Kannada actor. He mentioned their long association, saying they both have hosted Bigg Boss and worked together in Dabangg 3. Salman also said that Sudeep has acted in Huchcha, while he starred in Tere Naam, both remakes of Sethu.
“I have seen his work. He is fantastic. It’s not that I go out of my way to help family and friends. Only if they can help me with outstanding products and films, only then will I lend my support or be a part of it. And they might be thinking I am supporting them, wrong, they are supporting me with great films,” Salman shared.
View this post on Instagram
As he continued talking about their collaboration, Salman Khan also shared his quick review of Vikrant Rona, calling it ‘child friendly’ and a beautiful film. He said, “It is child friendly. Vikrant Rona has an angle with children and will appeal to families. It’s a very nice film. I watched it the day before yesterday. Sudeep showed it to me at home only. I will now watch it again before it releases on the big screen. I have also been watching the rushes throughout the shoot. It’s looking beautiful. Everyone has worked on a different level and the film has come out quite well.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Vikrant Rona also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok. The Anup Bhandari directed fantasy action thriller will be released in five languages — Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
CBI arrests 5 for promising Rajya Sabha seats, governorship
Latest News
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?
Ludhiana MC House passes resolution to regularise contractual sanitation workers
Ahmedabad Civil Hospital sets up 8-bed isolation ward for possible monkeypox cases
Terri Trespicio: ‘Passion is not a plan; it is a feeling, and feelings change’
While You Were Asleep: Ecclestone stars in England’s win over South Africa, Barcelona getting closer to sign Jules Kounde, Pogba out of Barcelona friendly due to knee injury
Daily Briefing: Droupadi Murmu sworn in as first tribal woman President; 4 Congress MPs suspended from Parliament
Higher police officials using personnel as orderlies a clear misconduct: Madras HC
Take steps on fishermen issue, Stalin tells Centre
India takes part in Tashkent meet on Afghanistan
July 26, 1982, Forty Years Ago: President Zail Singh
With a medal at Eugene World Championship, Neeraj Chopra raises the bar for Indian athletes
Payment delays are crippling MSMEs. Public and private sectors must pay up what is due