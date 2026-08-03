‘Still listening to Seema?’: Salman Khan on Sohail Khan taking the blame for divorce

Sohail Khan and his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh reunited on the reality show Alliance, where they reflected on their marriage and divorce. In one of the episodes, Sohail even took responsibility for the breakdown of their marriage, admitting that he was not in the right frame of mind at the time. Seema, meanwhile, said the show gave them an opportunity to rekindle their friendship and spend quality time together. However, when Salman Khan visited Alliance recently, he appeared unhappy with Sohail taking the blame for the divorce. Defending his brother, Salman said Sohail had done everything he could to make the marriage work.

What did Sohail Khan say about his relationship with Seema Sajdeh?

On Alliance, Sohail Khan spoke about his relationship with Seema Sajdeh on multiple occasions. When Seema joined Alliance, Sohail said, “I have lived with this beautiful lady for 25 years. Let me admit on national television that if there were any mistakes, I will take the onus and responsibility for them.” In a conversation with Nikhil Chinappa, Sohail spoke about his divorce and said, “At that time, kaam theek nahi chal raha tha (my work wasn’t going well), so I wasn’t in the right frame of mind. Because of my behaviour, I lost someone I really loved.”

Also Read: ‘We’re better friends than we ever were as a couple’: Seema Sajdeh on ex-husband Sohail Khan

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He further added, “She is the mother of my two beautiful children, so more than love, I have immense respect for Seema. This will always remain a memorable show for me. Though we are separated, this show has brought us back together to talk and confide in one another. There was a missing link between us, and this show helped reconnect it.” In another episode, Sohail shared his love story with Kushal Tandon and mentioned how he and Seema eloped just a few days before her wedding.

Sohail also credited Alliance with helping him and Seema reconnect after years of emotional distance. “I haven’t been this close to Seema in so many years. This house has brought me closer to her. We’re talking again. Outside, for months and years, we were living completely different lives. The children stay with me and visit Seema, so we weren’t really in touch. But after coming into this house, we’ve at least become civil. We speak every day, meet every day, ask each other how we’re doing. I care about her, she cares about me, and it’s so lovely. I don’t know if we’ll ever experience this again, but at least we’ve understood each other. I’ve thanked the Alliance house for that. If someone had told me earlier that Seema and I could comfortably share the same space, I would’ve had the same hesitation. I want to spend more time with Seema in this house. If I get the opportunity, I’d like to protect her as someone I deeply care about.”

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Seema Sajdeh also fondly spoke about Sohail Khan on Alliance. In a recent interview after her eviction from the show, Seema said, “At the end of the day, we are parents to two beautiful boys. We’ve been divorced for four years now. We’ve gone through our emotions, and we’re a great team when it comes to the boys. We’re better friends than we ever were as a couple.” In an interview with Times of India, Seema said, “Sohail is an emotional person. I think being in captivity made him even more emotional. But no. As I said, we’re a unit when it comes to our children, and we’re co-parenting them beautifully. We’re great friends today.”

Salman Khan on Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh’s relationship

In a promo for an upcoming episode of Alliance, Salman Khan is seen asking Sohail Khan why he chose to take the blame for the divorce from Seema Sajdeh. Upon meeting Sohail, Salman asks, “Are you still listening to Seema? Should I say this or not? I’ll say it… My dear noble brother took all the blame on himself. I know as a brother how much he’s tried. Emotionally, just taking it in throughout.”

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Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh got married in 1998 and parted ways in 2022. They have two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. Despite their separation, the two continue to share a cordial relationship, and Seema is often seen at Khan family events.