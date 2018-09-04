Confirmed: Salman Khan all set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next

Salman Khan at Bigg Boss 12 launch. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Salman Khan at Bigg Boss 12 launch. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan is all set to reunite with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 10 years. Recently, there was buzz that the two will reportedly work together in a film titled Inshallah. At the launch of Bigg Boss 12 in Goa, Salman confirmed that he will be doing a film with Bhansali.

When reporters asked the status of his film Inshallah, the Bigg Boss 12 host looked surprised.

He said, “Yes, I am doing Sanjay’s film. I don’t know much about it. Have only heard a one-liner about it. But Sanjay is not answering my calls. Please ask him to speak to me.”

The duo has earlier given hits like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Saawariya and Khamoshi: The Musical.

The 52-year-old actor also shared that he feels lucky that his hobby is his profession. When asked how does he manage his film shoots, Bigg Boss and other commitments, Salman Khan said. “I am lucky that my hobby is also my profession. I love working. With time, experience has also come in place. So handling it all has become better. I also continue to keep my passion and childlike attitude towards my work.”

Bigg Boss 12 will premiere on September 16.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd