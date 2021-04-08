Salman Khan on Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai release date: ‘If lockdown continues, we may have to postpone it to next Eid’

Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is set to release on May 13th, on the occasion of Eid. (Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram)

With films such as Sooryavanshi postponing their release dates after the new weekend lockdown and night curfew guidelines were introduced by the Maharashtra government, Salman Khan is still hopeful that he will be able to release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid, on May 13th.

He said, “We are still trying our best to release Radhe on Eid. But if the lockdown continues further, then we might have to push it to next Eid.” Salman was speaking during a Facebook live with actor Kabir Bedi at the launch of latter’s autobiography on Wednesday.

He then continued, “But if it (lockdown) opens up and if people take care of themselves, wear their masks and maintain social distancing, and don’t go out, and don’t break any guidelines which the government has put on us, this will die out very soon. If it does, we will have Radhe back in theatres this Eid.”

Salman then emphasised how the COVID-19 induced lockdowns would create problems for theatre owners as well as daily wage workers in the industry who were ravaged by the lockdown last year.

He said, “If the citizens don’t listen and coronavirus cases increase then it’s not only a problem for the theatre owners but also for daily wage workers. It’s going to be a bad one like it was last year. So, everyone should take this seriously and see that we kill coronavirus and move on in our lives before it kills us all.”

In view of a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced new guidelines for the state. A complete lockdown will be imposed on weekends and places like theatres, malls, gyms will remain closed through the week and the weekend. Delhi has announced a night lockdown for now.

After these restrictions were reintroduced in Maharashtra and Delhi this month, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi has had to postpone yet again, as Rohit Shetty said that he has had to take a “difficult decision” amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Radhe: Your Most Wantet Bhai, directed by Prabhu Deva is produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. The film stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash. The film is set to clash with Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar.