Salman Khan on Race 3 action: We blew up pretty much everything we bought

Salman Khan has replaced Saif Ali Khan as the lead in Race 3. Salman Khan has replaced Saif Ali Khan as the lead in Race 3.

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is all set to hit the screens on June 15. Just like his last silver screen outing Tiger Zinda Hai, the Sultan of Bollywood has pulled off action sequences with much swag in Race 3 as well. Soon after the release of Race 3’s trailer, it was said that the action sequences of the film are at par with that of Hollywood action movies. Reacting on it, Salman said, “The whole action team that came onboard for Race 3 is brilliant. Tom Struthers, who directed the action scenes of Tiger Zinda Hai and other Hollywood films including Dunkirk, got his whole team and they are number one in their work. Tom and his team were surprised to see that we got to destroy so many cars and we tried all of them on their top speed. The action in Race 3 is not about dinky cars or special effects. We blew up pretty much everything we bought.”

Talking in detail about what it takes to bring to the screen over the top action scenes perfectly, Salman added, “You need to be very careful of how much you can pull in. It should look believable and genuine. It can’t look farcical and it can’t make you laugh. Also if your physique does not complement the stunts you are pulling off, people will laugh at you.” Salman, also the producer of the film, mentioned that action movies cost a lot of money.

The third instalment of Race has Salman replacing Saif Ali Khan as the lead. In the trailer of the film, he is heard saying that he is the main man of this Race. During a media interaction, Salman was asked to talk in detail about his character, to which Salman replied, “This guy (Sikander) has every side. This guy is very sharp, he has got a good humour, he is ruthless and his basic character is that he has suppressed all his emotions and you don’t know what this man is all about till the end of the movie. He has masterminded and planned everything.”

Also Read | Salman Khan: Will release Race 3 in China

In the trailer of Race 3, Salman Khan is heard saying that he is the main man of this Race. In the trailer of Race 3, Salman Khan is heard saying that he is the main man of this Race.

Not just Salman, his co-actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah’s action sequences too have become a talking point. Heaping praise on the two actors, Dabangg Khan said, “All the kicks they have given in the film are lethal. They have really trained hard for it from stretching, kicking and all that stuff. Watching them fight looks like two men are fighting. Also, their fights have that humour and a bit of sensuality and not just hardcore action, Basically, it has everything to it.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd